What We Know About Dave Portnoy's Girlfriend Silvana Mojica

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is known for being pretty lucky — especially when it comes to business. "I think Dave Portnoy is one of the luckiest men alive," casino director Richard Schuetz told Sports Handle when asked about Portnoy buying his own company back for a single dollar after selling it to Penn Entertainment for a staggering $551 million.

Sadly, it appears Portnoy hasn't been as lucky when it comes to love. In 2017, Portnoy split from his wife, Renee Portnoy (born Renee Satterthwaite), after eight years of marriage. Since then, he's been linked to a bevy of mostly blonde beauties, including spin instructor Jordyn Hamilton and professional cheerleader, model, and reality star Shannon St. Claire.

In 2021, however, it appeared that Portnoy had switched back to brunettes or, rather, one brunette in particular. Enter: Silvana Mojica. But what's there to know about the businessman's newest leading lady? Let's get to it.