What We Know About Dave Portnoy's Girlfriend Silvana Mojica
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is known for being pretty lucky — especially when it comes to business. "I think Dave Portnoy is one of the luckiest men alive," casino director Richard Schuetz told Sports Handle when asked about Portnoy buying his own company back for a single dollar after selling it to Penn Entertainment for a staggering $551 million.
Sadly, it appears Portnoy hasn't been as lucky when it comes to love. In 2017, Portnoy split from his wife, Renee Portnoy (born Renee Satterthwaite), after eight years of marriage. Since then, he's been linked to a bevy of mostly blonde beauties, including spin instructor Jordyn Hamilton and professional cheerleader, model, and reality star Shannon St. Claire.
In 2021, however, it appeared that Portnoy had switched back to brunettes or, rather, one brunette in particular. Enter: Silvana Mojica. But what's there to know about the businessman's newest leading lady? Let's get to it.
Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica go all the way back to 2021
In March 2021, Dave Portnoy and Colombian native Silvana Mojica set tongues wagging when they were spotted canoodling in Miami. As reported by Page Six, Portnoy was caught with his arms around Mojica at the upstairs lounge of Komodo. It's also reported that Portnoy was featured on Mojica's Instagram Story that same weekend.
Then in June 2022, Mojica made it Instagram official when she posted a photo of the pair enjoying a lazy day in Montauk, New York while they modeled merchandise for Portnoy's "BFFs" podcast with Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry — current girlfriend of country singer Zach Bryan. "New limited edition @bffspod bikini and swim trunks on sale tomorrow at 7pm. My man not included," she penned in the caption.
And in October 2021, Portney even intimated during an impromptu interview with street journalist, Adam Glyn, that the relationship was getting pretty serious. Portnoy told Glyn that he and Mojica were "doing great" and even divulged that he had met her family. But that's not all. When asked if he would ever marry again, Portnoy told Glyn he would. "It's like I wouldn't be dating somebody if I didn't think there's a chance," he said. But let's be clear — Portnoy doesn't hold all of the cards in this relationship...
Silvana Mojica is booked and busy
While it's no secret that Dave Portnoy has carved out a lucrative career for himself, his current girlfriend, Silvana Mojica, is pretty successful in her own right. But don't just take our word for it. According to her LinkedIn account, Mojica obtained a Bachelor's degree in marketing from Florida State University in 2018. Since then, she has worked her way up the corporate ladder as a junior account manager, an account executive, and a social media marketing assistant. As evidenced by her Instagram account, she also frequently models for various fashion brands and even serves as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova.
According to the 28-year-old, she prides herself on being busy — so much so that she initially waitlisted Portnoy for an entire month when he first asked her out. "True story: when Dave first asked me to hang out I told him yeah but [sorry] I'm busy for the next month and he said [Silvana].. I'm busy but nobody is that busy.. lmao here we are," she recalled in a candid Instagram post. Perhaps the self-professed "El Presidente" has finally met his match. TBD, we suppose.