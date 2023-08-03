Who Is Zach Bryan's New Girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry?

Country singer Zach Bryan has kept quite busy in the romantic department. Busier than most, actually. According to Us Weekly, Bryan has had a wife and two girlfriends since 2020. Before you cast judgment, the relationships didn't overlap. As the outlet laid out, Bryan was married to Rose Madden for a year before splitting in July 2021. The singer eventually moved on with Deb Peifer – who never got a ring or made it to fiancee or wifey status. However, Bryan did offer Peifer an informal breakup statement, which created a clear boundary for fans who'd been following the relationship. "For transparency and with respect I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago," Bryan tweeted in May 2023. "Things are mutual between us, we're leaving with plenty memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time."

Bryan's fans temporarily honored his plea for privacy, instead opting to offer some thoughtful (yet obligatory) well wishes. But that probably won't last for much longer. The new woman in Bryan's life recently spilled all the tea on her podcast about their relationship and social media is already super invested in this new romance. So who is the lucky lady who Bryan has fallen for? That would be Brianna Chickenfry, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia. We've compiled some facts about her that are much more interesting than her super unique name.