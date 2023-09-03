What O.J. Simpson's Sons Jason And Justin Really Do For A Living

While growing up, many children go through challenging times with their parents. Still, being O.J. Simpson's kids has to be more challenging than the norm. Seeing your father battle for his freedom in "The Trial of the Century" while the entire U.S. watches is enough to make most kids run and hide. However, O.J.'s two boys didn't have that option. Once they grew up, they had to make money. So, what do O.J. Simpson's sons Jason and Justin do for a living?

Per E! News, Jason Simpson and his sisters Arnelle and Aaren Simpson are from O.J.'s first marriage to Marguerite Whitley. Tragically, Aaren died before she turned two. Meanwhile, O.J.'s relationship with Arnelle is rocky. He remains close to Jason in addition to Justin and Sydney Brooke Simpson, who are from his second marriage to Nicole Brown Simpson.

Sports Illustrated reports that 4 years after O.J. was acquitted of the murder of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, he relocated with his kids to Florida in hopes of a fresh start. O.J.'s life quickly hit the skids again in 2008. He landed in prison thanks to a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas. By the time he was released, Jason had resumed working as a chef, while Justin was employed as a realtor, proving life really does go on with or without The Juice.