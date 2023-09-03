What O.J. Simpson's Sons Jason And Justin Really Do For A Living
While growing up, many children go through challenging times with their parents. Still, being O.J. Simpson's kids has to be more challenging than the norm. Seeing your father battle for his freedom in "The Trial of the Century" while the entire U.S. watches is enough to make most kids run and hide. However, O.J.'s two boys didn't have that option. Once they grew up, they had to make money. So, what do O.J. Simpson's sons Jason and Justin do for a living?
Per E! News, Jason Simpson and his sisters Arnelle and Aaren Simpson are from O.J.'s first marriage to Marguerite Whitley. Tragically, Aaren died before she turned two. Meanwhile, O.J.'s relationship with Arnelle is rocky. He remains close to Jason in addition to Justin and Sydney Brooke Simpson, who are from his second marriage to Nicole Brown Simpson.
Sports Illustrated reports that 4 years after O.J. was acquitted of the murder of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, he relocated with his kids to Florida in hopes of a fresh start. O.J.'s life quickly hit the skids again in 2008. He landed in prison thanks to a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas. By the time he was released, Jason had resumed working as a chef, while Justin was employed as a realtor, proving life really does go on with or without The Juice.
Some shady dealings and a lawsuit
When O.J. Simpson stood trial for allegedly killing Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, the former couple's son Justin Simpson was only 5. According to the New York Daily News, he was asleep upstairs at Nicole's Brentwood condo when the bloody slayings occurred outside. Per Insider, Jason Simpson was 24 and working in a nearby restaurant. Nicole was booked to dine at the eatery with friends on the night of her murder but canceled at the last minute.
The Los Angeles Times reports that following his move to Florida with his dad and three siblings, Jason strived to keep as low a profile as possible. He has no social media presence and avoids speaking to the press. His last known whereabouts were in Atlanta, Georgia, where he worked as a chef at St. Cecilia.
Meanwhile, according to the Tampa Bay Times, Justin is a licensed realtor living in St. Petersburg, Florida, with Sydney Simpson. "It's a great place to live," he told the Times. "It's gorgeous here." However, court documents obtained by the New York Post show Justin and Sydney are potentially in hot water. The Brown and Goldman families allege that the siblings have "built a mini-real estate empire" comprised of 13 homes in low-income areas within St. Petersburg, all bought with cash. The Browns and Goldmans, who still await their civil trial settlement from O.J., are demanding full disclosure regarding the source of the money used to purchase the houses.
Dark clouds and troubled past
Despite his mother being slain when he was just a little boy, Justin Simpson appears to have had an easier time of it than his older brother, Jason Simpson. In his bombshell book, "O.J. Didn't Do It, and I Can Prove It," P.I. William C. Dear lays out the findings of an exhaustive 18-year investigation into the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman murders. And according to Dear, the glove does most definitely fit Jason.
Dear concedes that Orenthal James Simpson was at the scene of the murders but claims Jason was the perpetrator, slaughtering Brown and Goldman in a fit of rage. According to Dear, Jason has struggled with substance disorder since his early teens and was diagnosed with "intermittent rage disorder." He alleges that Jason flew into a frenzy after Nicole canceled her dining plans. He notes Jason's alibi is shaky and unverifiable, that he nearly killed an ex with a knife, and has a lengthy arrest record, which includes assault with a deadly weapon. Still, Jason was never considered a suspect or questioned about the killings.
Despite Dear's argument, the question remains: Why would O.J. potentially take a murder rap on behalf of his son? Well, according to the Los Angeles Times, at heart, the Heisman Trophy winner is a dedicated and doting dad. "Family always has been important to him. That's all he thinks about — there's really nothing else that matters," O.J.'s former manager claims.