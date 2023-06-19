O.J. Simpson's Rocky Relationship With His Daughter Arnelle Explained

O.J. Simpson is renowned for his explosive temper — it's landed him in criminal court twice and led to multiple run-ins with law enforcement. O.J.'s also renowned for his questionable parenting skills. His rocky relationship with his daughter, Arnelle Simpson, is just one example.

Per Sportskeeda, O.J. had five children from two marriages. He shared Arnelle, Jason, and Aaren Simpson with his first wife, Marguerite L. Whitley, who he wed in 1967. Sadly, Aaren died after falling into the family's swimming pool in 1979 when she was just 1, and O.J. and Whitley divorced the same year. The Juice married his second wife, Nicole Simpson, in 1985. They had two children, Sydney and Justin Simpson.

ABC News reports that O.J. and Simpson divorced in 1992 following a tumultuous and often explosive marriage. Three years later, the star running back was charged with the brutal murder of Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. The infamous "trial of the century" proceeded. It coincided with the launch of "Court TV," leading to continual coverage, which left viewers glued to their TVs. The LAPD bungled the case, resulting in plenty of things about the O.J. trial not adding up. Ultimately, the jury agreed that they must acquit if the glove does not fit, and O.J. was exonerated. Arnelle was a staunch supporter of her father throughout, but over time, things went south between the two. Why? Well, here's O.J. Simpson's rocky relationship with his daughter Arnelle explained.