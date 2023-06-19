O.J. Simpson's Rocky Relationship With His Daughter Arnelle Explained
O.J. Simpson is renowned for his explosive temper — it's landed him in criminal court twice and led to multiple run-ins with law enforcement. O.J.'s also renowned for his questionable parenting skills. His rocky relationship with his daughter, Arnelle Simpson, is just one example.
Per Sportskeeda, O.J. had five children from two marriages. He shared Arnelle, Jason, and Aaren Simpson with his first wife, Marguerite L. Whitley, who he wed in 1967. Sadly, Aaren died after falling into the family's swimming pool in 1979 when she was just 1, and O.J. and Whitley divorced the same year. The Juice married his second wife, Nicole Simpson, in 1985. They had two children, Sydney and Justin Simpson.
ABC News reports that O.J. and Simpson divorced in 1992 following a tumultuous and often explosive marriage. Three years later, the star running back was charged with the brutal murder of Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. The infamous "trial of the century" proceeded. It coincided with the launch of "Court TV," leading to continual coverage, which left viewers glued to their TVs. The LAPD bungled the case, resulting in plenty of things about the O.J. trial not adding up. Ultimately, the jury agreed that they must acquit if the glove does not fit, and O.J. was exonerated. Arnelle was a staunch supporter of her father throughout, but over time, things went south between the two. Why? Well, here's O.J. Simpson's rocky relationship with his daughter Arnelle explained.
Show me the money
O.J. Simpson remains a highly polarizing figure to this day, with many believing he got away with murder and others sure of his innocence. Some of the disturbing things O.J. did after his trial, like publishing the controversial book "If I Did It," didn't help his case or improve popular perception. Then there's O.J.'s rocky relationship with his daughter Arnelle Simpson, too.
According to the National Enquirer (via Daily Mail), after the former athlete was imprisoned in 2008 on 12 criminal charges, including kidnapping and armed robbery, he became enraged at his daughter for allegedly mismanaging his financial assets. O.J. reportedly berated Arnelle during an explosive prison call, accusing her of blowing through his monthly $25,000 NFL pension and not paying the $3,133 mortgage on his south Florida mansion. He supposedly claimed that she'd used the money to fund her extravagant lifestyle and alleged alcohol addiction — something that had purportedly been a bone of contention for decades.
"O.J. fought with Arnelle all the time about her drinking, and he tried for years to get her married to get her out of his house," a source claimed. "All she would do is sit around and drink vodka, even for breakfast." They alleged that Arnelle was squandering O.J.'s nest egg as revenge for "[abandoning] his children long ago [and for] a life of bad behavior and crazy antics with questionable friends and loose women." Begging the question, who on earth says "loose women" in this day and age?
Stumping for The Juice
TMZ reports that despite being sentenced to 33 years for kidnap and armed robbery in 2008, O.J. Simpson was released from Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center after serving just nine years. Arnelle Simpson put any bad blood aside during her father's 2017 parole hearing, pleading for his early release during a heartfelt and emotional speech.
"No one really knows how much we have been through this ordeal over the last nine years," Arnelle said on KPIX. "He's like my best friend and my rock. And as a family, we recognize he's not the perfect man. But he's clearly a man and a father who's done his best to behave in a way that speaks to his overall nature and character, which is always to be positive no matter what." She insisted O.J. was remorseful and begged for him to be returned home "so that we can move forward for us, quietly."
He's now a free man, and O.J.'s life today is considerably less glitzy and glamorous than back in his baller heyday. He lives a relatively quiet life out of the spotlight— albeit with a feisty Twitter presence. However, The Hollywood Reporter speculates that following the success of FX's "The People Vs. O.J. Simpson," a reality show could be in the works for The Juice — something an industry insider believes to be a terrible idea. "The danger of trainwreck shows is that you've got to watch out for the train because it will run you over," a reality producer warned.