Is Kardea Brown Engaged? All About The Food Network Star's Love Life

When it comes to the secrets of epic Southern fare, Kardea Brown is an open book. Her love life? Not quite so much. However, in January 2023, the Food Network star took to Instagram to reveal some exciting news: She's engaged! The news was certainly worth celebrating for fans of Brown and offered a rare peek into her typically private personal life.

As fans of Brown will likely have gauged over the years, though she doesn't keep things completely under wraps, she's certainly partial to staying lowkey. Granted, in a 2020 episode of "Delicious Miss Brown," her boyfriend at the time, billed only as Nassir, made an appearance. No word if that was the same boyfriend who, per Garden & Gun, got her in contact with Food Network in the first place. However, given her track record of keeping things relatively close to her chest on social media, something tells us Brown has no plans of setting the record straight on that.

Having said that, when it came to her engagement, Brown couldn't help but share the sweet Instagram video of her now-fiancé getting down on one knee just as she and her loved ones rang in the new year. It certainly seems as though she's known her husband-to-be is the one for a while, as he has appeared on her social media on several occasions. The details of their relationship may be limited, but it's clear the couple is very happy together.