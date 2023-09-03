Steve Harvey Lost A Ton Of Money In His Divorce From Mary Lee Harvey

Steve Harvey has been making people laugh as a stand-up comedian since the 1980s and has amassed millions of dollars over the course of his long career. Many know him as the former host of "It's Showtime at the Apollo" and the current host of "Family Feud." He married his first wife, Marcia Harvey, in 1980 while he was still trying to break into his comedy career. When they divorced in 1994, Steve was not yet the mega-millionaire he is today. However, after he married his second wife, Mary Lee Harvey, in 1996, he was on his way to becoming a huge television personality.

After his first sitcom, "Me and the Boys," was canceled after just one season, Steve went on to star in the popular show "The Steve Harvey Show" as a high school music teacher. He only went up from there and has hosted a daytime talk show, as well as Miss Universe pageants. When asked about what motivates the multi-talented mogul, he shared, "I've been homeless before. I'm running from that — full-gait running from that ever happening to me again. That memory is vivid. There's not a day that goes by that I don't recognize that," according to the Los Angeles Times. Unfortunately, when he split from Mary in 2005, he lost everything he had worked so hard for, and it left him practically broke.