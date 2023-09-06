The Casual Way Vanna White Met Her Boyfriend John Donaldson

Vanna White doesn't have to be officially married to John Donaldson to think of him as her hubby. "We've been together for eight years and it seems to be working so we're both happy, so in my eyes, I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married," she told Closer in 2019. However, a source revealed to Radar the previous year that White was ready to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend and isn't planning on signing a prenup. "Vanna doesn't want to treat marriage like a business deal, fearing that will only jinx it. She isn't bothered by the fact that she has $30 million and John has significantly less. This is love and she's sure it's going to last. In fact, she tells friends that she already feels married to John!" the insider shared, adding that White's kids are a fan of Donaldson.

It seems that Donaldson has integrated himself nicely into White's family and is even a regular member of their seasonal cards. "Happy Holidays from my family to yours!" White told fans while sharing a picture of her and Donaldson with her two adult children. In 2020, she posted a vacation pic of the foursome and wrote, "Happy New Year from our family to yours! #2020." Although they're not married on paper, White and Donaldson definitely act like husband and wife and they don't need it to be official to prove their love for each other.