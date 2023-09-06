Why Katie Couric And Her Billionaire Ex Tom Werner Reportedly Split

Television journalist Katie Couric started dating billionaire businessman Tom Werner in 2000, two years after her husband Jay Monahan died. Per People, the pair met on a blind date set up by Couric's manager. At the time, Werner, best known for producing TV series like "Roseanne" and "The Cosby Show," was newly single, as he had recently separated from his then-wife of 28-years, Jill.

During their relationship, Werner was invested in the journalist's professional growth. The two brainstormed ideas for projects they could team up on, like a talk show akin to "Oprah" and an off-screen partnership, per The Boston Herald. Both parties even tried to meld their families, bringing along their kids on a trip in 2002. However, it reportedly flopped. "The girls made it clear they were less than thrilled at the prospect of accepting Katie and Tom as step-parents," Edward Klein's book "Katie: The Real Story" said.

The couple faced challenges in their relationship, and in October 2004, an insider told People that Couric and Werner parted ways. The two had maintained a long-distance relationship for over four years, getting together about a couple times a month. But as it turned out, they struggled to navigate that tricky aspect of their relationship.