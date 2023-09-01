What Shaquille O'Neal's Relationship With His Three Daughters Is Really Like

Shaquille O'Neal has three biological daughters from two relationships, but is he close to all of them?

O'Neal, the former NBA star best known for his time with the Lakers, is not only one of the most well-known NBA players in history but also the patriarch of a bunch of kids. He is the father of six children in total, with four born during O'Neal's marriage to ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. He has never been shy about sharing his child-rearing rules with the masses either. In 2019, O'Neal revealed that he allowed his children's moms to instill structure in his kids. "I was gone a lot because of my job and I didn't always want to be the bad guy, so I sort of relinquished my position as (disciplinarian)," O'Neal told Today. "Kids listen to mom because mom runs everything. Moms rule the world."

However, O'Neal has invested more than his fair share of time into his offspring. Over the years, O'Neal has been particularly passionate about making sure that his kids make the most of their educational resources. "My motto is 'you have to get three degrees to touch some of my cheese," O'Neal revealed on "Good Morning America." With that said, O'Neal approaches raising his daughters, Taahirah, Me'Arah, and Amirah, differently than his sons.