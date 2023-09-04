Blue Bloods: Are Donnie Wahlberg And Tom Selleck Close Off Screen?

The CBS police drama "Blue Bloods" has been going strong for 13 years as of this writing, and it looks like it'll be here to stay for a while longer. The show centers around a New York City family of cops led by patriarch Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, and his children, one of whom is played by Donnie Wahlberg. On "Blue Bloods'" long run, Selleck shared with Entertainment Tonight, "We did eight [seasons] on Magnum [P.I.] and I thought I'd never get that lucky again and now we've done 13 and going strong." Wahlberg chimed in, "It takes a lot of luck to get to this point. For anyone who's trying to have a career in acting or show business, you need luck. You need an audience that cares about your show or whatever it is you're doing and you need a great team."

Having a talented cast also doesn't hurt for the making of a successful show, and while Wahlberg hasn't been around as long as Selleck, the two have extensive acting experience between them — so much so that their father and son depiction on "Blue Bloods" seems natural. In fact, Wahlberg and Selleck have formed such a tight bond over the years that they have come to call each other endearing nicknames that portray their off-screen admiration for each other.