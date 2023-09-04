Jennifer Lopez's Twins Emme And Max Live Extremely Lavish Lives
What's better than having one superstar parent? Having two! Emme and Maximilian "Max" Muñiz are undoubtedly some of the luckiest kids alive. Not only is their dad Latin superstar, Marc Anthony, but their mom is the one and only Jennifer Lopez.
The famous Hollywood couple welcomed their twins in February 2008. At the time of their birth, their rep told People, "Jennifer and Marc are delighted, thrilled and over the moon. Everyone is healthy and happy." Unfortunately, the couple announced their separation in 2011 and officially divorced in 2014. Although Lopez and Anthony called it quits on their relationship, they always wanted to provide the best for their two children, and the best they did!
Ever since the twins were born, they have lived a glamorous life. It shouldn't be much of a shock, considering Anthony is a well-known musician who has amassed a net worth of $80 million. However, it's Lopez who is bringing home the big bucks. She's an actor, musician, and businesswoman who is worth an incredible $400 million. With as much money as Lopez and Anthony make, it's not surprising that Emme and Max are living lavish lives.
Emme and Max have multiple home sweet homes
From New York to California, Emme and Max Muñiz have million-dollar homes to kick back and relax in. In March 2023, Jennifer Lopez and her beau, Ben Affleck, purchased their forever home in Pacific Palisades. The whopping $64 million mansion has an incredible eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Emme and Max won't even need to leave the property to have fun because it has a movie theater, game room, library, spa, and pool. The Lopez and Affleck family home is likely to be a hot spot for parties as the twins continue their teenage years.
This new home isn't Emme and Max's first time in a million-dollar property, because you can't take Jenny away from the block. In 2014, she bought a penthouse in her home state of New York for $20.2 million. Although she previously tried to sell the property, the "On The Floor" singer changed her mind. Surprisingly, although the home has multiple rooms, the twins have chosen to share a room. Lopez's sister shared an inside look into the home, and the twins' room, which features a bunk bed for the siblings, per Hello.
Jennifer Lopez likes to drop cash on her twins
"Love Don't Cost a Thing" but the things Jennifer Lopez spoils her kids with certainly do. The singer is a millionaire many times over and understandably, likes to splurge on her kids. In December 2010, for example, Daily Mail photographed Lopez as she was prepping for an extravagant Christmas, buying Emme and Max their first cars. Now, it wasn't actual cars but toy ones, but hey, they still cost a pretty penny. The "Selena" actor bought a $250 mini Barbie Jeep and a $280 mini Jeep Wrangler. If you thought this was expensive, this was only the start of the lavish lifestyle the twins have lived.
In 2012, Emme joined her fashion icon of a mom for Paris Fashion Week. While a trip to Paris already seems glamorous, Lopez and Emme took it one step further. The then four-year-old rocked a $2,000 Chanel purse and a $310 Chanel brooch, per ABC. This was only the first of many Paris trips for the twins. In 2014, Emme and Max joined their mom for a toy shopping spree in the fashion capital of the world, and if we have learned anything about how Lopez treats her kids, there was sure to be a pretty big bill. From toys and clothing to once-in-a-lifetime trips, Emme and Max are living quite the life.