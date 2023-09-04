What Happened To Katie Holmes' Ex-Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.?

Actor Katie Holmes has been linked to many high-profile men over the years, including ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson, ex-husband Tom Cruise, and even actor, comedian and singer Jamie Foxx. Still, it was her hot and heavy relationship with NYC chef, restaurateur, and budding actor Emilio Vitolo Jr. during the COVID-19 pandemic that really got fans talking.

The pair was first spotted at an outdoor restaurant in September 2020. And only one month later, the romance appeared to be going swimmingly. "They adore each other and can't get enough of one another," a source told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. Sadly, however, the relationship would not go the distance. By May 2021, the whirlwind romance was over. "They figured out they're better off as friends. There's no drama that went down with the breakup, and in fact, they're still friends," a source told Us Weekly. "Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn't work out. She's focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects."

But whatever happened to Vitolo following his high-profile romance with Holmes? And did he ever move on romantically after Holmes? Here's everything we know.