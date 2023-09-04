What Happened To Justin And Artis After Catfish?

In 2012, MTV added to its list of hit series when it premiered "Catfish," a show that follows the lives of online users searching for love but falling for someone who is completely different from what they had portrayed online. One of the most explosive episodes and biggest lies in "Catfish" history was that of Justin and Artis.

Artis had been talking to someone he thought was a beautiful woman named "Jess" online for months. When he recruited the help of "Catfish" hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph to get to the bottom of who "Jess" actually was, he was in for a big surprise. Instead of "Jess" being a gorgeous woman, it was actually a man named Justin.

The situation became even more bizarre as the interaction between Justin and Artis unfolded on the show. After Schulman suggested that Justin might be gay and pointed out that he was posing as a woman to form a romantic connection with a man, Justin famously said, "You got me there." The episode has become iconic in "Catfish" history and remains one of the most memorable moments of the show. However, over 10 years have passed since the episode premiered, and many people are still wondering what has happened to Artis and Justin.