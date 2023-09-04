Who Is Zac Brown's Fiancée, Kelly Yazdi?
Zac Brown has plans to say "I do" once again. The singer-songwriter was previously married to Shelly Brown, and in 2018 Zac and Shelly went their separate ways. This followed over a decade of marriage and five kids together. The exes announced the divorce while offering a statement to People regarding the breakup. "We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there," they said. "This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."
In a 2019 interview with CBS News, Zac opened up about how his and Shelly's connection ultimately served its purpose in their lives. "... no matter how many mistakes, or whatever, and she absolutely was the one. And, you know, we have five amazing, beautiful children together. And that was the reason that we were together," Zac said. In December 2022, People reported that Zac had become engaged to his current partner, Kelly Yazdi. Yazdi has filled various professional roles, some of which relate to the entertainment industry.
Kelly Yazdi is an 'adventurer,' actor, model, and more
Zac Brown's bride-to-be, Kelly Yazdi, is a multi-hyphenate. According to her personal website's about page, Yazdi is an actor, model, "born adventurer," and stunt person. Some of her acting credits include roles in the 2017 crime-drama film "The Beautiful Ones," as well as a 2018 episode of "Hawaii Five-0." She also has a passion for powersports and is the founder of Ride Wild, a community of women connected through adventure-lifestyle events, according to the organization's site. Furthermore, Yazdi is an event producer, public speaker, and brand representative.
In 2021, Shoutout LA interviewed Yazdi, and she discussed the accomplishments of Ride Wild. "What I am most proud of is how my business has empowered others and created meaningful relationships," she said. "It is really a special thing to see two people meet at one of our events, witness the sparkle of a new friendship begin, and watch it grow for years to come." In April 2023, Yazdi celebrated a Ride Wild event called WANDXR with an Instagram post. "WANDXR is all about adventure and togetherness — empowering badass women is what we do," she wrote.
Yazdi went on the road with the Zac Brown Band
Kelly Yazdi has publicly shown support for her significant other on more than one occasion. She celebrated the recent concerts that were carried out by her fiancée, Zac Brown, and his bandmates from the Zac Brown Band. Yazdi took to Instagram in May 2023 to discuss the group's then-upcoming tour, the From the Fire tour. "I'm so honored to be a part of this team – they're as passionate and hardworking as they come," Yazdi wrote. "Everyone is so devoted to making every show the best experience it can be, and I can't wait to share with y'all what we have in store for this year's tour!" She also showed a series of images, such as one of herself and Brown smiling together offstage.
In July 2023, Yazdi posted photos from a concert of the tour in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Instagram. She wrote, "This weekend's opening shows were AMAZING," before including Brown's social media handle and saying to her significant other, "I'm so proud of you, the band, and our entire team who worked so hard to make it all come to life. I'm very honored to be a part of this tribe!" In addition, the Zac Brown Band posted a picture on Instagram to commemorate Thanksgiving back in November 2022 in which the band and their team posed for a group photo. Yazdi was seated next to Brown in the image. "Thankful for our band fam and the amazing community that has grown around us over the years," the band wrote.