Who Is Zac Brown's Fiancée, Kelly Yazdi?

Zac Brown has plans to say "I do" once again. The singer-songwriter was previously married to Shelly Brown, and in 2018 Zac and Shelly went their separate ways. This followed over a decade of marriage and five kids together. The exes announced the divorce while offering a statement to People regarding the breakup. "We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there," they said. "This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."

In a 2019 interview with CBS News, Zac opened up about how his and Shelly's connection ultimately served its purpose in their lives. "... no matter how many mistakes, or whatever, and she absolutely was the one. And, you know, we have five amazing, beautiful children together. And that was the reason that we were together," Zac said. In December 2022, People reported that Zac had become engaged to his current partner, Kelly Yazdi. Yazdi has filled various professional roles, some of which relate to the entertainment industry.