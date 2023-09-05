What Happened To Blondie's Cookies After Shark Tank?

In 2012, Blondie's Cookies founder Brenda Coffman entered the "Shark Tank" with one goal: secure $200,000 in capital in exchange for a 3% stake in her fledgling cookie biz. The story goes that after expanding the operations out of Indiana and opening four retail locations in Florida, the company was in dire straits. Basically, Blondie's Cookies had bitten off a little more than they could chew. "They are losing a lot of money their first year, yes," Coffman confessed to successful "Shark Tank" judges Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec about the predicament. Sadly, Coffman did not make good on that goal, and all four judges declared they were out on Blondie's Cookies.

Fortunately, Corcoran left Coffman with some parting advice. "I feel like you've made a big mistake in opening the Florida stores, and I think on some level you know it," Corcoran began. "But what's going to work against you — because I know I have a good share of that myself — is your refusal to quit," she added. So what happened to Blondie's Cookies following the "Shark Tank" appearance? And did Coffman take Corcoran's advice to heart? Let's get to it!