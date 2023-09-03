What Happened To The Guy From The OxiClean Commercials, Billy Mays?

At one time, it seemed like you couldn't turn the television on without seeing Billy Mays pitching one product or another. He was the ubiquitous pitchman for OxiClean and a plethora of other products, which he enthusiastically demonstrated whenever anyone pointed a camera in his direction. Mays' expertise in demonstrating a product's use and the all but demanding manner in which he compelled people to buy it set him apart as one of the greatest pitchmen of all time.

Mays' career began simply enough, and over time, he padded his resume with one popular product after another. For decades, Mays honed his style and mannerisms with products and potential customers such that he had little to no competition in the market. Granted, Mays wasn't the only person slinging suds or convincing folks to hand over their hard-earned cash for some Kaboom!, but he was arguably the loudest voice in the room.

Mays worked consistently with all kinds of different products from the early eighties until his death in 2009. While he's been off the airwaves for a while now, few have forgotten how his booming voice and charged personality convinced them to buy whatever he was selling. The man some called the "King of the TV Pitch" led an exciting life, and sadly, he had a controversial death. This is what happened to Billy Mays from the beginning of his career to the end.