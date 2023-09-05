Here's Who Hallmark Star Tom Cavanagh Is Married To In Real Life

Actor Tom Cavanagh's wife is a total boss who also has a fulfilling art-centered job. Over the years, Cavanagh has starred in a handful of Hallmark films and series. According to QC Approved, the actor/director has starred alongside Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Hallmark's mysterious "Darrow and Darrow” series, which has the Hallmark veterans playing lawyers who duel it out in court but solve murders together during their free time. In 2017, Cavanagh spoke with Parade and revealed the backstory of their characters. "She played a strong female character, a driven woman," shared Cavanagh. "It's nice that in this day and age, we see someone like that, particularly given the current political climate. She's also smart and funny, very alive and believable. A lot of it also comes from writer Phoef Sutton. "

For the past few years, when Cavanagh wasn't working for Hallmark, he was also acting in and/or directing projects such as "Blue Bloods," "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow." With that said, his career dates back to the early '90s, with 2000 affording him his starring role in "Ed." Cavanagh is also one of many Hallmark stars who can sing, as he's appeared on Broadway in "Shenandoah" and "Urinetown the Musical." Cavanagh has been married for the majority of his successful career. And though his wife also works in a creative profession, she prefers to stay on the other side of the lens.