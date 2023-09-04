Epic On Field Kisses We'll Never Forget

In 2022, Evan McPherson helped the Cincinnati Bengals reach the AFC Championship for the first time in 33 years after scoring a last-minute field goal in a 19-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Understandably, his teammates were thrilled when they saw his winning kick sail between the upright posts. But while most opted for a pat on the back or a man hug, one decided to express his joy via his lips.

Yes, as captured on camera, an extremely excited Joe Burrow decided to plant a smacker right on McPherson's forehead. And the quarterback was just as effusive when asked about the hero of the hour in a post-match interview, telling the Cincinnati Enquirer, "He came in and we knew exactly what we had in camp. You can tell how a kicker is when he walks in the building and how he walks, how he talks to people. That guy's unbelievable."

You can understand Burrow's enthusiasm. Not only did McPherson score the vital winning kick, but he also made three other field goals in the playoff victory. And the rookie kicker had already made history by setting a record for the most field goals of more than 50 yards in a single season.