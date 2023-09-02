Jimmy Buffett, Music Icon, Dead At 76

American singer Jimmy Buffett, best known for his 1977 hit song "Margaritaville" has died at the age of 76. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs," a statement on his website read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by many." At the time of writing, a cause of death is yet to be announced.

Buffett's death comes only a few months after the music icon was forced to postpone a South Carolina concert due to an emergency hospitalization. "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention," he shared in a statement on Twitter. A few days later, Buffett provided an update, revealing in a Facebook post that he had been released from the hospital and would be spending time with his loved ones. "Once I am in shape, we will look at the when's and where's of shows," he added at the time.

Buffett would ultimately briefly return to the stage, even pulling off a surprise performance at a Rhode Island concert back in July, per USA Today.

