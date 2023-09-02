Jimmy Buffett's Final Instagram Showed His Life During Better Times

Grammy-nominated singer Jimmy Buffett died on September 1 at the age of 76. According to a statement issued by his family, Buffett died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loved ones. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement, which was shared on social media, concluded.

Following news of his passing, fans and colleagues alike have continued to pay tribute to Buffett, who was widely known for championing the laidback, tropical lifestyle with "Margaritaville," his 1977 hit track. "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to [his wife] Jane and the family from David [Furnish] and me," Sir Elton John wrote on his Instagram Story (via the Mirror).

Prior to his death, Buffett maintained an active social media life across different platforms, including Instagram. There, the music legend updated fans on his personal life, while also frequently sharing glimpses of his professional life. Given how active he was, it is no surprise that Buffett posted something on Instagram a few days before his tragic death. Interestingly, the post was a nod to better times in the singer's life!