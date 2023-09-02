Jimmy Buffett's Final Instagram Showed His Life During Better Times
Grammy-nominated singer Jimmy Buffett died on September 1 at the age of 76. According to a statement issued by his family, Buffett died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loved ones. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the statement, which was shared on social media, concluded.
Following news of his passing, fans and colleagues alike have continued to pay tribute to Buffett, who was widely known for championing the laidback, tropical lifestyle with "Margaritaville," his 1977 hit track. "Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to [his wife] Jane and the family from David [Furnish] and me," Sir Elton John wrote on his Instagram Story (via the Mirror).
Prior to his death, Buffett maintained an active social media life across different platforms, including Instagram. There, the music legend updated fans on his personal life, while also frequently sharing glimpses of his professional life. Given how active he was, it is no surprise that Buffett posted something on Instagram a few days before his tragic death. Interestingly, the post was a nod to better times in the singer's life!
Jimmy Buffett took a trip down memory lane
Taking to Instagram a few days before his death, Jimmy Buffett took a trip down memory lane with a video that showed him performing alongside Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi. In the clip, Buffett strummed the guitar while McCartney played the piano as the trio belted out the lyrics to The Beatles' 1968 single "Hey Jude." Buffett included a simple caption, reading, "#withalittlehelpfrommyfriends #flashbackfun #summer2016." Unsurprisingly, fans took to the comments section, sharing their excitement over the pair's performance. "Absolutely love it that we are still blessed enough to have these guys still making music for us," one user commented. Buffett's post was an excerpt from his performance with McCartney and Bon Jovi at a Hilary Clinton Fundraiser event hosted back in 2016, according to the Daily Mail.
Buffett, a legend in his own right, was longtime friends with McCartney. Though it's unclear how their friendship came to be, McCartney and Buffett seemingly exchanged singing and songwriting advice from time to time. "We've become friends from knowing each other in St. Barts and our wives are friends. You get Paul McCartney talking to you about what you ought to do on an album, and you listen," Buffett once told Billboard.
In addition to McCartney, the "Margaritaville" star was also good friends with Bon Jovi. "Jimmy, sail on my good friend. Luv u. JBJ," Bon Jovi wrote in his tribute to Buffett.