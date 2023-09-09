Who Is Halle Berry's Boyfriend, Van Hunt?
Halle Berry used to be known for her stunningly awful love life, but her relationship with Van Hunt has remained rock-solid for over three years. In an interview with AARP, the "Catwoman" star revealed that she actually met the musician during the pandemic, and the pair spent months getting to know each other over the phone before meeting in person. "I'd never done it this way. We talked for hours and hours and hours and hours and never got tired. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him," she recalled.
In September 2020, Berry made her romance with Hunt Instagram official when she shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt with his name on it — tagging her beau in the shot. "Now ya know," she captioned the post, and the two have been going strong ever since. Berry, who does her best to keep her personal life away from the tabloids, spoke about her relationship in 2021 when she was honored with the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. "You know, I finally found love this year, everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me. You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life, and I know it's true," she said, according to E! News. So, who is Berry's boyfriend? Let's get to know Hunt a little bit better.
Van Hunt is a father of one son
Van Hunt has a very modest social media following and tends not to share too many details of his personal life. And while you may have a hard time finding a trace of his family on social media, it appears there are a few folks who are extremely important to him. For starters, Hunt has shared posts with his mom. "I told my mom she was a ride or die," he captioned an Instagram photo of the two on a motorcycle in August 2022. He also shared a tribute to her on Mother's Day.
Additionally, Hunt is a father to one teenage son named Drake. "I can't imagine anybody not wanting to explore the opportunity to be a father, if you should decide to have a child," he told X Appeal of fatherhood in 2011. While not much is known about Drake, and Hunt doesn't often post about him on social media, a source did tell Closer Weekly that he and Berry have introduced each other to their kids — and their kids have also met one another (Berry is a mom to daughter, Nahla, whom she welcomed with her ex Gabriel Aubry, and son, Maceo, whom she had when she was with Olivier Martinez). "Van introduced Drake to Halle and her kids a while ago. Everyone totally clicked. He's thrilled that his dad has found happiness and has told friends they're the perfect match," the insider dished on their blended family.
Van Hunt is seriously into music
Van Hunt has been really into music since he was quite young. According to Page Six, he started playing drums when he was just 7 years old. Throughout his adult career, he's been on tour with quite a few famous names, including Alicia Keys and Kanye West. He's also been nominated for two Grammy Awards, winning his first and only in 2007 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group for his work on "Family Affair." Hunt's music has been included on 14 different soundtracks, including "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" in 2008 and "Bruised" in 2020.
Hunt released his first studio album in 2004 and has released four more in the time since. His most recent album, "Popular," was released in 2017. On his website, he describes his music style as a combination of "R&B, soul, funk, pop, and rock." And Hunt has admitted that his girlfriend has really inspired his music in recent years. "The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life," he told ET in March 2021.