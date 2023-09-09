Who Is Halle Berry's Boyfriend, Van Hunt?

Halle Berry used to be known for her stunningly awful love life, but her relationship with Van Hunt has remained rock-solid for over three years. In an interview with AARP, the "Catwoman" star revealed that she actually met the musician during the pandemic, and the pair spent months getting to know each other over the phone before meeting in person. "I'd never done it this way. We talked for hours and hours and hours and hours and never got tired. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him," she recalled.

In September 2020, Berry made her romance with Hunt Instagram official when she shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt with his name on it — tagging her beau in the shot. "Now ya know," she captioned the post, and the two have been going strong ever since. Berry, who does her best to keep her personal life away from the tabloids, spoke about her relationship in 2021 when she was honored with the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. "You know, I finally found love this year, everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me. You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life, and I know it's true," she said, according to E! News. So, who is Berry's boyfriend? Let's get to know Hunt a little bit better.