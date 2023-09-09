Bianka Bryant Lives A Wildly Lavish Life
Bianka Bryant's age might still be in the single digits, but she's already living large. When Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant announced that they were expecting their third daughter in 2016, it was evident that Kobe was going to dote on his daughter from the start. On Instagram, he shared a photo of what would be some of baby Bianka's first gifts: A custom "Baby Mamba" onesie and a tiny pair of his signature red Nike sneakers. "Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!!" he wrote.
The Lakers legend was a parenting pro by the time Bianka arrived, as Kobe and Vanessa's two oldest daughters, Natalia and Gianna, were 13 and 10, respectively. In a 2019 appearance on "The Jordan Harbinger Show," Kobe revealed that one of the most valuable parenting lessons he learned over the years was to be a good team leader by leading by example. "You can't talk your children into working hard. ... It's a behavioral thing. You have to get up every day and do the work," he said.
Sadly, Bianka was just 3 years old when her father and older sister Gianna died in a helicopter crash, so Kobe isn't around to instill these values in Bianka himself. But Vanessa is making sure her dad's legacy lives on through Bianka and her sisters, and thanks to their father's success, they're living some incredibly lavish lives.
Bianka Bryant became a jet-setter at a young age
Vanessa Bryant's Instagram page resembles a travel magazine; her family is always visiting far-flung locales to soak up some culture. When Bianka Bryant was just five months old, Vanessa shared a photo of Kobe Bryant holding his smiling baby girl during a trip to Cabo. Three months later, the family vacationed in Sicily.
In June 2018, the Bryants visited the special place where Kobe and Vanessa had spent their 13th wedding anniversary four years prior — the Palace of Versailles. Kobe and then-18-month-old Bianka explored the property's manicured gardens together, and Bianka got a little practice with stairs by using one of the palace's ornate balustrades to help her balance. "Miss Bianka Bella is always on the move," Vanessa wrote. The Bryants also visited the Louvre Museum in Paris, where Kobe and Bianka snagged a photo in front of the Mona Lisa. Two months later, Bianka got in the water with her mom and sisters while celebrating Kobe's birthday in Cabo. According to Vanessa, her daughters all took swimming lessons before age 2.
After Kobe's death, Vanessa didn't stop traveling the world with her girls. "You just have to get up and push forward," she told People. "My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength." The fab four were all smiles during a 2021 trip to Italy, where Bianka, her older sister Natalia, and their baby sister Capri wore matching Dolce & Gabbana lemon-print dresses during one outing.
She lives like a Disney princess
Kobe Bryant was a proud girl dad who treated his heirs like future queens. "My friends say, 'It takes a real man to make a boy.' I'm like, 'Dude, it takes a king to make a princess,'" he told Extra in 2017. When Bianka Bryant was just a baby, her parents also introduced her to a magical place with one of the world's highest princess populations: Disney. She's since visited Disneyland so often that she deserves an honorary passport to all of its kingdoms.
For her first birthday, her cake was a Disney lover's dream. "She had an exact replica of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle) in Disneyland, Paris," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. Bianka's birthday celebrations also included a meeting with Mickey and Minnie Mouse inside Disneyland's Dream Suite. The suite is so exclusive that it's basically priceless; guests only get to stay there if they receive a special invitation, per Entertainment Weekly. But just two years later, Bianka was back to celebrate her third birthday with Mr. and Mrs. Mouse.
Unsurprisingly, a few of Bianka's birthday parties have been Disney-themed. For her fifth birthday in 2020, she dressed up like Cinderella, complete with a tiara, and posed inside her very own balloon replica of the pumpkin coach used by the Disney princess. She and her guests enjoyed activities such as creating paintings of Cinderella's castle and playing Bingo with chips shaped like glittering slippers.
Bianka Bryant has some pretty sweet rides
Kobe Bryant's net worth was around $600 million when he died, and he also left behind a valuable collection of cars. They included a Lamborghini and a Range Rover, and while we don't know if his kids will someday get to hit the road in the expensive vehicles, we do know that Bianka Bentley is the proud owner of mini versions of both. Bianka's Lambo is pink and features the Italian sports car manufacturer's iconic scissor doors. Her Range Rover is the same color and was a gift from Vanessa Bryant's good friends Ciara and Russell Wilson, whom Bianka knows as "Auntie" and "Uncle."
In 2020, Vanessa posted a video of Bianka buckling up behind the wheel of her new ride on Instagram. Unfortunately, Vanessa was having a difficult time convincing her daughter to put the pedal to the metal and get moving. "It's like arguing with myself. My little negotiator," she wrote. She also had a message for Ciara and Wilson. "'I guess' you'll be taking over driving lessons," she joked. Only a privileged tot like Bianka can boast of having a platinum-selling pop star and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback as driving instructors.
Bianka's impressive vehicle collection also includes a roomy ride-on Barbie Dream Camper and a Disney's "Frozen" sleigh that doesn't require snow to use.
She's the envy of every Swiftie
Kobe Bryant's jersey number, 24, will always hold a special place in Bianka Bryant's heart, and now, so will the number 22. During her "Eras Tour" performance at SoFi Stadium on August 3, 2023, Taylor Swift removed the black hat that she wears while singing "22" and gave it to a fan, as is tradition. That fan was Bianka, who was also the lucky recipient of a hug from the pop star.
Vanessa Bryant shared photos and videos of the sweet moment on Instagram, along with a picture of a patch that adorned the back of her denim jacket. It was a photo of Kobe with Swift on stage during her "1989" tour in 2015. The NBA star had presented Swift with a special banner in recognition of her record-breaking 16 sold-out concerts at the Staples Center. Kobe was a big admirer of the singer, and on the "The Jordan Harbinger Show," he explained why. "She was a sweetheart to my girls before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift, so that's why I like her," he said. "If she needs anything from me, I'm always there."
Getting that "22" hat had to be a dream come true for Bianka, who has been a Swiftie since she was a baby. In 2018, Vanessa shared an adorable video of Bianka waving her arms in the air and rocking out to "You Belong with Me" with her older sisters Gianna and Natalia.
Bianka Bryant is a social media star
Bianka Bryant doesn't have her own public social media accounts yet, but she's already quite the little content creator. In 2020, she crashed one of WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu's TikTok videos. Ionescu and Bianka's older sister Natalia Bryant were dancing to the StaySolidRocky song "Party Girl" when Bianka popped up on camera and started imitating their moves, causing them to start laughing hysterically.
When Vanessa Bryant shared an Instagram video of Bianka doing ballet with Kobe Bryant's close friend and Laker's teammate, Pau Gasol, in 2022, it racked up over 200,000 likes and earned a string of heart emojis from Khloé Kardashian. Bianka earned another famous fan in 2023 when her mom shared a video of her and her little sis, Capri Bryant, singing the Shakira song "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53" in impeccable Spanish. Vanessa tagged Shakira on her Story, and the singer shared the video with her own followers. She also showed Bianka and Capri some love by adding a heart and heart-eye emoji to her post. (Imagine Shakira knowing who you are.)
Bianka got even more love from celebs when her mom took to Instagram to wish her a happy 6th birthday in 2022. The stars who used the comments section to share their own birthday wishes included Olivia Munn, Tia Mowry, Storm Reid, Lily Aldridge, and WNBA player Candace Parker, who also appeared in a cute Instagram video with Bianka.
Bianka Bryant's happy holiday celebrations
Bianka Bryant's family always goes all out when it comes to the holidays. After they watched a live performance of "The Nutcracker" ballet during the 2019 holiday season, Bianka got to meet ballerina Misty Copeland in person. The following year, Ciara and Russell Wilson treated the Bryants to a ski trip for their first Christmas without Kobe Bryant. When Vanessa Bryant thanked the couple on Instagram, she shared a video of Ciara helping Bianka ride what appeared to be a brand-new bike (with a private jet in the background). Bianka also gets to watch "Disney on Ice" live each holiday season.
When the Bryants spent Easter in Anguilla in 2022, the Easter bunny still managed to track them down, and Bianka received an Easter basket that matched her pink princess dress. Halloween is also a big deal in the Bryant household; Bianka gets to wear not one but two premium costumes each year. In 2020, she was a "Star Wars" Stormtrooper and the children's book character Madeline; in 2021, she was a butterfly fairy and one of the dalmatians from Disney's "101 Dalamations"; and in 2022, she was Simba from "The Lion King" and Dolores from "Encanto." And for the Bryants, no Halloween would be complete without a trip to Disneyland in costume.