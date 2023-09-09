Bianka Bryant Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

Bianka Bryant's age might still be in the single digits, but she's already living large. When Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant announced that they were expecting their third daughter in 2016, it was evident that Kobe was going to dote on his daughter from the start. On Instagram, he shared a photo of what would be some of baby Bianka's first gifts: A custom "Baby Mamba" onesie and a tiny pair of his signature red Nike sneakers. "Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!!" he wrote.

The Lakers legend was a parenting pro by the time Bianka arrived, as Kobe and Vanessa's two oldest daughters, Natalia and Gianna, were 13 and 10, respectively. In a 2019 appearance on "The Jordan Harbinger Show," Kobe revealed that one of the most valuable parenting lessons he learned over the years was to be a good team leader by leading by example. "You can't talk your children into working hard. ... It's a behavioral thing. You have to get up every day and do the work," he said.

Sadly, Bianka was just 3 years old when her father and older sister Gianna died in a helicopter crash, so Kobe isn't around to instill these values in Bianka himself. But Vanessa is making sure her dad's legacy lives on through Bianka and her sisters, and thanks to their father's success, they're living some incredibly lavish lives.