What Happened To Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Ex-Husband Roger Mathews?

Roger Mathews rose to fame on MTV's "Jersey Shore" when he started dating OG cast member Jenni "JWoww" Farley. The two first met in 2009 but didn't start stepping out until 2010. Mathews became a staple on the show and eventually proposed to Farley two years later. Farley and Mathews welcomed daughter Meilani in 2014, tied the knot in 2015, and welcomed son Greyson in 2016, but their relationship couldn't stand the test of time. Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in 2018. "My wife filed for divorce. It's true. I'm just going to keep it simple. I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s**t — any juicy details," Mathews said in a video posted to Instagram. In the video, Mathews vowed to win his wife back, but that didn't happen. Instead, what could have been an amicable end to their relationship quickly turned sour.

In August 2019, Mathews and Farley finalized their divorce. "They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best," a rep for Farley said in a statement (via People). Since then, Mathews has left reality television behind and is focused on making a living out of the spotlight while being a good dad to his two kids. Let's take a closer look into what Mathews is up to following his split from JWoww.