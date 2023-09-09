What Happened To Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Ex-Husband Roger Mathews?
Roger Mathews rose to fame on MTV's "Jersey Shore" when he started dating OG cast member Jenni "JWoww" Farley. The two first met in 2009 but didn't start stepping out until 2010. Mathews became a staple on the show and eventually proposed to Farley two years later. Farley and Mathews welcomed daughter Meilani in 2014, tied the knot in 2015, and welcomed son Greyson in 2016, but their relationship couldn't stand the test of time. Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in 2018. "My wife filed for divorce. It's true. I'm just going to keep it simple. I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s**t — any juicy details," Mathews said in a video posted to Instagram. In the video, Mathews vowed to win his wife back, but that didn't happen. Instead, what could have been an amicable end to their relationship quickly turned sour.
In August 2019, Mathews and Farley finalized their divorce. "They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best," a rep for Farley said in a statement (via People). Since then, Mathews has left reality television behind and is focused on making a living out of the spotlight while being a good dad to his two kids. Let's take a closer look into what Mathews is up to following his split from JWoww.
Roger Mathews is focused on his kids
Roger Mathews and Jenni Farley split time with their two children, and in 2022, Farley said that co-parenting was going really well. "At the end of the day, you just have to put the kids first, and he's very understanding with my schedule changing, with filming," she told ET, adding, "I make sure he gets them extra during the times that I have them, so we just, we balance each other really well." Mathews and Farley have come a long way over the past few years. In fact, when Farley got engaged to Zack Carpinello in 2021, Mathews had nothing but great things to say, per TMZ. He wishes his ex the best and doesn't harbor any grudges about their past relationship.
A quick look at Mathews' Instagram feed shows quite a few photos of Meilani and Greyson. "Amazing Sunday with friends and my two favorite humans. It's all about the kids," Mathews captioned an Instagram post on August 27, 2023. This summer, Mathews spent time in Maine — where he's originally from — fishing with his kids and set up tents in his backyard for camping.
Roger Mathews co-hosts a podcast
When "Jersey Shore" fans first met Roger Mathews, he worked as a truck driver. Since his time on reality television concluded following his divorce from Jenni Farley, Mathews has tried his hand at some other things — like podcasting. He is the co-host of the "Champ and The Tramp" podcast, along with pal Frankie Edgar, a UFC fighter. According to the show's description on Apple Podcasts, the guys "come together in their man cave every week touching on real life issues, current events, MMA discussion, Reality TV, fatherhood, dating, guests and so much more." As of August 2023, they have interviewed people, including power lifter CT Fletcher and commentator Jon Anik. There is a new episode of the show every week. In addition to his podcast, Mathews is also on Cameo, where he offers personalized messages to fans for a fee of $50.
As far as his personal life goes, Mathews had been dating a woman named Danielle Miele, who worked as a hairdresser, but the two parted ways in early 2022, two years after taking their relationship public, according to InTouch.