Who Is Clint Eastwood's Ex-Wife Dina Married To Now?
Clint Eastwood has been in his fair share of high-profile relationships throughout his career. The "Gran Torino" star has been married twice — first to ex-wife Maggie Johnson and then to news anchor Dina Eastwood, née Ruiz. He and Maggie met in 1953 while the latter was studying at the University of California, Berkeley, per People. They soon became engaged and tied the knot on December 19, 1953. During their relationship, Clint fathered two children — daughters Laurie Murray and Kimber Lynn — with two different women. He and Maggie also welcomed kids together: son Kyle and daughter Alison. The couple were married for over 25 years before they went their separate ways in 1979. They officially divorced in 1984 and continued to remain good friends through the years.
After affairs with Roxanne Tunis, Sondra Locke, and Frances Fisher, Clint started dating his second wife Dina, whom he first met when she interviewed him back in 1992. They reconnected years later after crossing paths at an event in Pebble Beach, California. By September 1995, the two were engaged, and in March 1996 exchanged vows at a private ceremony in Las Vegas. They then welcomed their daughter Morgan in December that same year. The pair ended up separating sometime in 2012 after Dina's reality show on E!, "Mrs. Eastwood & Company," reportedly put a strain on their marriage, according to ABC News. Finally, Dina filed for divorce from Clint in October 2013. After their divorce was finalized, Clint's second wife found love again with basketball coach Scott Fisher and remarried.
Dina Eastwood and Scott Fisher are happily married
These days, Dina Eastwood is happily married to Scott Fisher, a former basketball player and now-basketball coach who grew up with her in Fermont, California — her hometown. The two began their romance in 2013 when Dina was still in the midst of her divorce from Clint Eastwood. At the time, Scott — who had been living in Australia — had also just split from his ex-wife, Erica Tomlinson-Fisher. In news that shocked many fans, Clint ended up dating Scott's ex-wife after falling for her in 2013, according to Us Weekly. While theirs turned out to be a short fling, Dina and Scott did end up getting their happily ever after. In 2016, after three years of dating, the couple exchanged vows at a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California's The Ritz-Carlton Bacara. Dina shared the big news on social media with pictures from their wedding, captioning the post, "I went fishing and got married tonight to Mr Fisher! Mrs Fisher Finally! #dreamcometrue #7116 #destinyserved."
Per Hawaii Athletics, Scott started his coaching career in 2004 after spending two decades playing in the National Basketball League (NBL). From 2004 to 2008, he served as the head coach of the Australian professional basketball team Perth Wildcats. He also worked as an assistant coach at the University of Hawaii from 2011 to 2014. Currently, Scott serves as the head coach at the Ohlone College in Fermont. In addition to his stellar career at the NBL, Scott also played for the Australian national team at the 1996 Olympic Games and at the FIBA World Championship in 1998.
Clint Eastwood also found love again
Since his divorce from Dina Eastwood, Clint Eastwood has found love again with girlfriend Christina Sandera. According to People, he and Sandera have been together since 2014. They met when Christina worked as a hostess at Clint's Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the Sea, California (where he served as mayor from 1986 to 1988) and immediately fell in love. By June 2014, it was reported that Christina had moved in with Clint in the home that he used to share with Dina. "She moved in months ago," an insider told Us Weekly. They added that Clint has introduced Christina to all of his eight children. "Clint's kids have all met Christina and like [her]. [The] kids all say she is 'normal,'" the insider added.
Clint and Christina made their relationship red-carpet official when they attended the 2015 Oscars together. While the two keep much of their romance private, speculations that they were engaged surfaced in 2018 after Christina was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring during the premiere of Clint's film "The 15:17 to Paris" in Venice. At that time, an insider told RadarOnline, "It was inevitable that Clint would ask Christina to marry him. He hasn't been this happy with someone in years!" However, a source from Closer Weekly said that wasn't the case as Clint has no plans to remarry. "Clint doesn't see any point in getting married again. He loves Christina, but marriage isn't something he needs," the insider said.