Who Is Clint Eastwood's Ex-Wife Dina Married To Now?

Clint Eastwood has been in his fair share of high-profile relationships throughout his career. The "Gran Torino" star has been married twice — first to ex-wife Maggie Johnson and then to news anchor Dina Eastwood, née Ruiz. He and Maggie met in 1953 while the latter was studying at the University of California, Berkeley, per People. They soon became engaged and tied the knot on December 19, 1953. During their relationship, Clint fathered two children — daughters Laurie Murray and Kimber Lynn — with two different women. He and Maggie also welcomed kids together: son Kyle and daughter Alison. The couple were married for over 25 years before they went their separate ways in 1979. They officially divorced in 1984 and continued to remain good friends through the years.

After affairs with Roxanne Tunis, Sondra Locke, and Frances Fisher, Clint started dating his second wife Dina, whom he first met when she interviewed him back in 1992. They reconnected years later after crossing paths at an event in Pebble Beach, California. By September 1995, the two were engaged, and in March 1996 exchanged vows at a private ceremony in Las Vegas. They then welcomed their daughter Morgan in December that same year. The pair ended up separating sometime in 2012 after Dina's reality show on E!, "Mrs. Eastwood & Company," reportedly put a strain on their marriage, according to ABC News. Finally, Dina filed for divorce from Clint in October 2013. After their divorce was finalized, Clint's second wife found love again with basketball coach Scott Fisher and remarried.