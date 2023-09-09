A Look At Property Brothers Star Jonathan Scott's Dating History

Jonathan Scott hasn't just been renovating homes the past couple of years, but also his love life. Jonathan and his brother, Drew Scott, blew up in the renovation scene after their show premiered in 2011. From then on, "Property Brothers" became an empire with spin-off shows and more. As the two brothers became HGTV royalty, they also became more of an interest to viewers. While fans witnessed the brothers' personalities on-screen, many were more curious about whether the twins had a special someone in their lives.

Drew had been with Linda Phan since 2010, a year before the brother's show premiered, and the two eventually tied the knot in 2018, per People. The reality star had no problem finding the one for him, but what about his brother, Jonathan? Well, Jonathan's love life has been a bit more complex than his twin.

In 2018, Jonathan admitted to Fox News that he isn't one to frequently go on dates. He shared, "I don't date very much. It's not easy...I'm on the road a lot, so it's very difficult to meet people when you're in a different city every three months. It's not a priority for me." Despite romance not being a priority for the reality star, he has had several relationships, and we're here to break down who the "Property Brothers" star has dated.