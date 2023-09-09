A Look At Property Brothers Star Jonathan Scott's Dating History
Jonathan Scott hasn't just been renovating homes the past couple of years, but also his love life. Jonathan and his brother, Drew Scott, blew up in the renovation scene after their show premiered in 2011. From then on, "Property Brothers" became an empire with spin-off shows and more. As the two brothers became HGTV royalty, they also became more of an interest to viewers. While fans witnessed the brothers' personalities on-screen, many were more curious about whether the twins had a special someone in their lives.
Drew had been with Linda Phan since 2010, a year before the brother's show premiered, and the two eventually tied the knot in 2018, per People. The reality star had no problem finding the one for him, but what about his brother, Jonathan? Well, Jonathan's love life has been a bit more complex than his twin.
In 2018, Jonathan admitted to Fox News that he isn't one to frequently go on dates. He shared, "I don't date very much. It's not easy...I'm on the road a lot, so it's very difficult to meet people when you're in a different city every three months. It's not a priority for me." Despite romance not being a priority for the reality star, he has had several relationships, and we're here to break down who the "Property Brothers" star has dated.
Jonathan Scott had rocky relationships
Not long before Jonathan Scott became a household name from "Property Brothers," he went through a divorce. According to People, the reality star met Kelsy Ully in 2007 and moved from Canada to the U.S. to be with her. The couple's relationship moved incredibly fast, and they married the same year they met. Jonathan told the outlet, "We were young, and there was a rush going into it. She wanted to get married on 07/07/07 ... so it wasn't something that naturally happened." However, the whirlwind romance began to die down after Ully picked up a new job that created some distance between the couple. Per Suggest, Scott revealed in his memoir that in 2009, Ully blindsided him by changing her relationship status from married to nothing at all. Although they split in 2009, it took several years for their divorce to become finalized in 2013.
After Ully, the reality star took his time before jumping into another serious relationship. Scott began dating television producer Jacinta Kuznetsov in 2015 after the two crossed paths at a charity event. Although their relationship started awkwardly, it didn't progress that way. In 2017, the renovator revealed that he and the producer were considering marriage. He shared, "We definitely want to get married and have kids, but we're just finding joy in our relationship and still learning about each other as well." Unfortunately, this wouldn't become a reality because the pair split in 2018.
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel are engaged
Jonathan Scott found himself a "New Girl" after he ended things with Jacinta Kuznetsov in 2018. According to The Scott Brothers, the "Property Brothers" star and Zoey Deschanel instantly connected after they filmed a segment of James Corden's hit show, "Carpool Karaoke," in 2019. Scott recalled, "From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice." At the time, Deschanel was still married, but just a month later, the "New Girl" actor and her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, announced they were separating, per Today.
After the actor separated from Pechenick, things moved fast between her and Scott. In 2021, two years after they first met, the couple took the next step in their relationship — they bought a house. Scott shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I've got some exciting almost New Years news...Zooey and I bought our OWN forever home! It's a full blown [renovation]."
While buying a home shows the couple planned a future together, they decided to make things official. In August 2023, Deschanel announced on Instagram that Scott had officially popped the question. She shared, "Forever starts now." It seems like only a matter of time before the couple says, "I do," and start their happily ever after.