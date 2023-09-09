The Odd Reason Lenny Kravtiz Landed In A Legal Trouble With His Neighbor

Lenny Kravitz has been embroiled in a few gripping legal battles. In 2015, while performing in Sweden, the "Fly Away" singer made headlines when his leather pants tore up the middle, causing his genitals to be exposed. Footage of the incident was posted online and quickly went viral. At the time, Kravitz shared a text message from fellow rock legend Steven Tyler. "Dude ... No underwear and pierced ... You never showed me that s**t," Tyler wrote in the screenshot posted to Twitter. Kravitz added the hashtag "#penisgate" to the tweet.

Although Kravitz originally appeared to make light of the situation, legal action was taken shortly after the footage of his wardrobe malfunction went viral. A legal team for Kravitz made it clear that sharing the pant-rip footage was a violation of their "clients' copyright, human rights, right-of-publicity and performer's rights," according to Metro (via NME).

Just over a decade earlier, Kravitz was involved in a different headline-making court case. The "Are You Gonna Go My Way" artist was sued by one of the neighbors of his swanky SoHo penthouse in 2004. Reportedly, Kravitz's neighbor, Joel Disend, sustained "catastrophic" damage to his apartment after the singer's toilet overflowed, per a lawsuit obtained by The New York Times. The suit claimed that Kravitz's "blocked" toilet caused a leak, which led to $333,849 worth of damage to Disend's unit. Unfortunately for Kravitz, that was not the only issue that stemmed from the overflowing toilet.