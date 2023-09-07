Here's What Jenna Ortega Looks Like Without Makeup

Jenna Ortega may only be 20 years old, but she's already built a pretty impressive Hollywood resume. Many may know her from her roles in "Jane the Virgin" and "You," but it wasn't until she grabbed the starring role in Netflix's "Wednesday" that she started to stand out as a fashion icon and people began copying the character's goth look. While Wednesday Addams was all about a dark lip, Ortega told Vogue that she prefers a simpler look off-screen. "Maybe it's because of my chaotic lifestyle, but I find myself really drawn to a more minimalist, neutral aesthetic. Oftentimes, I'm away from home, so I need things that are comforting, relieving, and relaxing; clean," the actor shared.

Despite her penchant for a more natural makeup look, Ortega wasn't afraid to go full goth glam for the "Wednesday" premiere. As reported by CNN, the "Scream" star wore a black wedding dress-inspired gown with a sheer, black veil covering her face. She completed the look with a dark, smokey eye and blush-stained lips. The makeup was indeed dramatic, as per her character, but a bare-faced selfie proves Ortega looks just as amazing without any products at all.