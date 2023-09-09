What Scooter Braun's Life Was Really Like Before Signing Justin Bieber

Scooter Braun's career skyrocketed after he discovered Justin Bieber. Since taking the then-unknown singer under his wing and helping to launch his career, the talent manager has signed on some of the music industry's biggest names. While he's been embroiled in his fair share of controversies, Braun has undeniably achieved remarkable success. But what was Braun's life like before he became a high-profile executive?

Amid news about clients like Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande cutting ties with Braun, the music manager has been the talk of the internet as of late. While Bieber hasn't officially parted ways with the talent manager, People reported in August 2023 that the singer and the music exec have become estranged. A lot remains unclear, but Braun's professional break-ups might be due to a career shift. An insider told Variety, "All of Scooter Braun's clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO."

While Braun's current work situation is somewhat of an enigma, his path to success is much more straightforward. From organizing massive parties to networking with big celebs, the manager has been a hustler from the get-go.