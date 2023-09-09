Who Is Flo From Progressive's Husband, Scott Kolanach?

Remember Flo? Well, it turns out that apron-clad Progressive saleswoman has a husband, and while she's usually in front of the camera, he's often behind it.

Theater kid turned professional actor Stephanie Courtney burst onto the scene in 2007 when she took on the now famous role of the eager-to-please Progressive sales associate, Flo, featured on the insurance company's many commercials. Complete with her bright blue headband, crisp white apron, and winning smile, Flo, aka "that lady from Progressive," quickly became a fan favorite and a household name. "She gives us a break from the day-to-day news — and there's not a lot of good news out there," Villanova University PR Program Director Bill Cowen told the Daily Beast about her nearly overnight success. "Anything that gives us a moment to make us laugh, make us smile... That really resonates."

Still, it hasn't always been an easy road for the showbiz hopeful. Prior to her big Progressive commercial break, Courtney was just your average drama kid trying to make it big and make her lofty dreams a reality. "I always have this he's-just-not-that-into-you thing about this business — I'm not going to bend over backward to try to get someone to love me. I can't really change myself to impress someone," Courtney divulged to Backstage magazine when asked about her approach to landing roles. It appears having that particular mentality not only worked for her professionally but personally as well. Well, at least when it comes to her hubby, Scott Kolanach. But just who is the lucky man who holds the keys to Courtney's heart? Let's get to it!