Here's What Flo From The Progressive Commercials Looks Like In Real Life
Flo from Progressive is easily one of the most famous commercial characters of all time, but Stephanie Courtney, the actor who plays her, doesn't look like her in real life. Since 2008, Courtney has become synonymous with Progressive, an insurance company that was founded in 1937. If you've owned a television over the past 15 years, then Flo, the chipper, energetic insurance saleswoman, whose entire being hinges on making a sale, is already seared into your brain. That's, of course, thanks to her cherry-red lipstick and 50s-era flipped hair. But what's more memorable is her dedication to out-pepping an army of cheerleaders.
Flo's look is so unique that she can even ditch her signature uniform to lean into the "Barbie" movie aesthetic and still be the talk of the town. (By the way, pink is definitely her color!) According to High Snobiety, Flo's inclusion at the "Barbie" premiere wasn't as random as some social media users might've thought. As one of the film's sponsors, Progressive featured Flo and her sidekicks in a Barbie-themed commercial that was impressively pink. During the ad, Jamie, a fellow salesman, offers Flo and the team some adorable riddles about Barbie, who'd recently signed up for coverage. "Let's just say she bundled her dream house and her dream car for around the clock protection with Progressive..." Jamie says, though Flo may not have made the connection.
Either way, Flo certainly doesn't have anything left to prove, and it's all thanks to Stephanie's hard work. Here's what she actually looks like.
Flo's real-life look is way more understated
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Stephanie Courtney doesn't spend her days attempting to replicate the style of a 1950s socialite. Instead, Courtney's real-life look is much more understated. During an interview with the Daily Beast, Courtney was dressed down in a comfortable get-up consisting of jeans, a t-shirt, and sunglasses. She also embraced a minimal makeup look, though she did sport her famous chestnut brown hair. "I am made up so hardcore for Flo," Courtney told Cosmopolitan. "My hair is teased to the heavens, and I have tons of makeup on. But when I'm driving around in a ponytail, rarely does anyone know who I am." Of course, Courtney does share one incredibly important physical attribute with Flo: her gorgeous smile. However, it's safe to say that her real-life style is much more modern.
As an actor and comedian, Courtney is somewhat of a chameleon. Over the years, Courtney has appeared in several popular films and TV shows, including "The Goldbergs," where she played the role of Essie Karp. Because the show was set in the 1980s, Courtney's on-screen wardrobe was considerably different from her and Flo's personal style. Durin her time on the ABC sitcom, Courtney could be seen wearing loose-fitting neon T-shirts, silk-patterned shirts, and colorful retro jackets. However, the most notable feature of her character were those voluminous curls, which she styled in a number of super cute ways.
Stephanie Courtney doesn't spend her off days as Flo
Flo has given Stephanie Courtney stability that most actors would die for. Although commercials don't usually create millionaires, Courtney's trajectory has allowed her to achieve a $1 million net worth. However, Courtney still sees playing the character as a job, which means she's definitely not donning Flo's look on her off days. In 2017, TMZ caught up with Courtney and asked her a super important question: "Halloween's coming up, do you ever go as yourself for Halloween?" And while it may have seemed like an obvious "yes," Courtney wasn't exactly thrilled about the idea. "No, if I made myself up I'd look like a crazy person. I need like pros to do that," she said. When asked if she would consider using "the store-bought costume," Courtney replied, "Nope."
With that said, Courtney totally supports anyone who wants to dress like her. "I love it, it's like my favorite thing," she replied when asked about people who mimic Flo for Halloween. She's even given fans tips on how to achieve her distinct look. According to Courtney's interview with People, fans should "keep powdering and you've got to keep applying the lipstick." She added, "You have to do it every five minutes or else it's gone." Well, she would be the one to know! By the way, Courtney doesn't get paid when her fans dress up as Flo, according to TMZ. "They don't give you like a licensing fee, that's crazy?" remarked the reporter.