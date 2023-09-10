A Look At Johnny Manziel's Rocky Relationship With His Father Paul

During the rise and precipitous downfall of Johnny Manziel's football career, his relationship with his father, Paul Manziel, was often highlighted. When Johnny was at Texas A&M University for his first year of college, his parents spoke about the difficulties of keeping their star quarterback son in check. "I'm going to hold him accountable; I'm going to make a man out of him," Paul told the Dallas Morning News in 2012. As part of an effort to temper Johnny's behavior in high school, Paul had offered his son a new car if he abstained from alcohol for his junior and senior years. "We have to keep him focused; Johnny needs incentives," Johnny's mother, Michelle Manziel, told the outlet.

The following year, as Johnny's stardom rose on the gridiron, Paul spoke candidly about his son for a feature article for ESPN in 2013. Paul discussed how Johnny lost control while golfing. "I don't enjoy playing golf with him because I don't want to see that temper," he said. Paul voiced concern for his son's anger and his drinking. "[I]t could come unraveled. And when it does, it's gonna be bad. Real bad," he said — somewhat prophetically — about Johnny's career.

Around that same time, Johnny had become frustrated with his parents. According to a Sports Illustrated feature from August 2013, the quarterback's parents had filled their garage with memorabilia for him to sign, which had become taxing on Johnny. Things really heated up between Johnny and his dad once his football career imploded.