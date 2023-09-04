Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell Was Never The Same After The Tragic Loss Of His Infant Son

The founder and former lead singer of the band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, died of liver failure on September 4, 2023, at 56. Though he achieved a successful career over several decades, the rock star also struggled with difficult times, including being diagnosed with illnesses such as cardiomyopathy and Wernicke encephalopathy, as well as a public battle with alcohol abuse. However, one of the musician's most tragic experiences was losing his infant son in 2001.

According to The U.S. Sun, Harwell was in a relationship with a woman named Michelle Laroque in the early '00s. The pair welcomed a son named Presley in January 2001. Sadly, the little boy died in July of the same year due to complications from acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL).

Smash Mouth was performing out of state when frontman Steve Harwell got the news that his son was sick. He explained to The Morning Call that he and Presley's mom barely had time to wrap their heads around their son's diagnosis before he succumbed to the illness. "It all happened so quickly ... I got a call in Minneapolis that he had leukemia. Within a day and a half, he was gone," the singer said.