Why LaKeith Stanfield Kept His Second Child A Secret

LaKeith Standfield is a daddy, and no, we don't mean a really hot guy — although many would say he is. The "Get Out" actor is a father to three beautiful children. Stanfield and "The Mindy Project" actor Xosha Roquemore welcomed their first daughter in June 2017 and have been extremely protective over her. In 2020, Stanfield told The Hollywood Reporter, "I don't really talk about her a lot."

Although Stanfield isn't as open about sharing his family life with the public, he recognizes that fatherhood changed his life. He shared, "It's quite crazy, I'm seeing [life] for the first time again. Everything is brand new ... The things I didn't think about before, now I can feel 'em. It's great" (via Good Morning America). Having a baby sounded like a life-changing moment for the "Knives Out" star, so many fans were shocked when he welcomed a second child without a peep.

At the end of 2022, Stanfield and Kasmere Trice announced they were engaged, per Entertainment Tonight. However, the couple's joyous moment was rocked after artist Tylor Hurd claimed the actor had a secret child with her. In a now-deleted post, she shared a video of herself, Stanfield, and their new baby with the caption, "Decided to leave being someone's secret family in 2022. Meet Apollo Stanfield." The shocking post made people wonder whether this was all true, and if so, why did Stanfield keep it a secret?