Why LaKeith Stanfield Kept His Second Child A Secret
LaKeith Standfield is a daddy, and no, we don't mean a really hot guy — although many would say he is. The "Get Out" actor is a father to three beautiful children. Stanfield and "The Mindy Project" actor Xosha Roquemore welcomed their first daughter in June 2017 and have been extremely protective over her. In 2020, Stanfield told The Hollywood Reporter, "I don't really talk about her a lot."
Although Stanfield isn't as open about sharing his family life with the public, he recognizes that fatherhood changed his life. He shared, "It's quite crazy, I'm seeing [life] for the first time again. Everything is brand new ... The things I didn't think about before, now I can feel 'em. It's great" (via Good Morning America). Having a baby sounded like a life-changing moment for the "Knives Out" star, so many fans were shocked when he welcomed a second child without a peep.
At the end of 2022, Stanfield and Kasmere Trice announced they were engaged, per Entertainment Tonight. However, the couple's joyous moment was rocked after artist Tylor Hurd claimed the actor had a secret child with her. In a now-deleted post, she shared a video of herself, Stanfield, and their new baby with the caption, "Decided to leave being someone's secret family in 2022. Meet Apollo Stanfield." The shocking post made people wonder whether this was all true, and if so, why did Stanfield keep it a secret?
LaKeith Stanfield wanted his kids lives to be private
LaKeith Stanfield is a private guy and wanted the same for his kids. In early 2023, after Tylor Hurd shared the bombshell news that she had given birth to the "Haunted Mansion" actor's second child, Stanfield came in hot with a response, per ET. He replied to Hurd's post, saying, "Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you." Stanfield's comment sparked a back-and-forth feud between the two as Hurd called out Stanfield for supposedly lying about having another child. She wrote, "Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn't your baby or that I was just a random? You value your privacy but your gf post everything y'all do lol okay." The conversation got heated, but Stanfield stood his ground and claimed he never denied that the baby was his.
Privacy has always been a big deal when it comes to Stanfield's personal life, especially his kids. In July 2023, he even announced that he and his now-wife, Kasmere Trice, secretly welcomed the actor's third child, per People. Even with his new addition, Stanfield wanted to keep things under wraps. He shared, "We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible." This seems to be a common theme with the actor, although it didn't sit well with his ex-fling, Hurd.
LaKeith Stanfield loves being a dad
Don't let the extreme privacy fool you; LaKeith Stanfield loves being a dad. In July 2023, amidst his announcement of his third child, the "Get Out" star shared just how much his kids have changed his life, per People. He said, "So many things have changed for the better as a result of having kids. They made me whip myself into shape and helped get my life on track. It's a stronger love than I've ever felt." Becoming a dad looks good on Stanfield, and he thinks so, too!
In a rare post on his Instagram, the father of three shared a touching tribute to his two eldest daughters and the latest addition to his family. He wrote, "Kids force you to experience everything all over again. When I look into their eyes, I see infinite untapped potential." Through the good and the bad, the actor is soaking in every moment with his children. He continued, "I love dressing up and dressing them up, too. I love the drive to school. I love the feeling of a clean, fresh diaper change. I love the hard times with broccoli and its cousins. I love being here. I love being a dad." While he may not shout it from the rooftops to the public, there is obviously a deep admiration between Stanfield and his kids.