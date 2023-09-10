A Look At Dwyane Wade's Close Relationship With His Daughter Zaya

A 13-time All-Star and three-time champion, Dwyane Wade has enjoyed a successful NBA career, but being a dad remains his biggest achievement. "No label sounds as good to me as Daddy. Fatherhood has been a life-changing experience for me," he wrote in a 2010 essay for HuffPost. The athlete is a proud father of four kids, including Zaire and Zaya, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches. He also shares son Xavier with reality star Aja Metoyer and daughter Kaavia James with Gabrielle Union, whom he married in 2014. Additionally, Wade is the legal guardian and full-time custodian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, per People.

But while fatherhood has been his most fulfilling role, Wade has had to prove himself and sometimes fight to remain present in his kids' lives. Following their 2007 separation, Wade and Funches were embroiled in a lengthy custody battle that lasted four years. Eventually, in 2011, the NBA star was granted full custody of the former couple's two kids. "When I decided to go for custody, I really didn't have a lot of examples," he said of the custody battle during a 2021 appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast. "But once I got that opportunity to be there more, I think it was beneficial for both of us — I needed them, and they needed me."

Unsurprisingly, in the years that have since passed, Wade has gone on to form a strong bond with his kids, particularly his oldest daughter, Zaya Wade.