Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Makes Explosive Claims Against The Former NBA Star Over Their Daughter

In February 2020, Dwyane Wade confirmed that his daughter Zaya – who he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade — had changed her name and pronouns. "Once Zaya came home and said, 'I want you to call me Zaya, and I'm ready to take on this,' I looked at her and said, 'You are a leader. And this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'" Wade recalled during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He went on to emphasize that his family are supporters of the LGBTQ+ community and that they intended to do everything they could to make Zaya comfortable.

Since then, Wade — along with his wife, Gabrielle Union – has continued to support Zaya during her transition. In August, Wade filed a petition to change Zaya's legal name and gender. In court documents obtained by The Blast, the retired NBA player stated that he had "full authority to make decisions on behalf of the petitioning minor." However, the documents state that Wade's ex-wife was notified of the court filings.

Now, Zaya's mother is making her feelings known as she has made explosive claims about Wade and his actions regarding their child.