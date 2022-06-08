The Heartbreaking Reason Dwyane Wade Worries For His Daughter

Dwyane Wade plays many roles in his life, including that of an NBA star, a husband, and a father. According to HollywoodLife, Wade has four children — Zaire, and Zaya, whom he shares with his first wife, Siohvaughn Funches. Then there's Xavier, his only child with ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer. Wade shares his youngest child, Kaavia, with wife Gabrielle Union. The outlet also shares that he has been raising his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

In a 2021 interview with People, the basketball star opened up about being a dad. Wade had a pretty rough upbringing because both of his parents had addictions, which made him strive to be better. Wade noted he wanted to "lead with love," and be a great role model for his children. "I want to be somebody who my kids always understand, that can adapt, and that is willing to grow and is willing to learn," he told the outlet. "Also, someone that they can come to for advice about this, that or the third, and that will not be judgmental about it."

The star has been very open about his daughter, Zaya, and her journey of embracing her trans identity. He talked about the topic on the "All the Smoke" podcast (via Today), and he's been super supportive. "For me, it's all about: Nothing changes with my love," he said on the podcast." Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So, all I had to do now is get smarter, educate myself more. And that's my job.” But, the journey isn't always easy.