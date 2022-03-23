The Strange Yet Sweetest Thing Dwyane Wade Has Ever Done For Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been together for over two decades, and even after all these years, he still makes sure he goes above and beyond to make his wife feel special. According to Us Weekly, the couple first met in 2007 at a Super Bowl party, but didn't officially begin dating until two years later in 2009. The two have had their share of ups and downs and briefly broke up in 2013 due to distance and scheduling conflicts.

During an interview with Glamour in 2014, Union told the magazine she missed spending time with her better half and had to reevaluate what she deemed as important. "Over the summer, I reassessed priorities," she said. "I'd always wanted an awesome career with back-to-back projects, but I realized I wasn't willing to sacrifice my relationship for it. Moving forward, I decided my work schedule has to make sense for our family."

The pair reunited and never left each other's side since then. According to USA Today, Wade and Union tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their beautiful baby girl Kaavia in 2018 by surrogate. The couple has maintained an inseparable bond and the former basketball player even found new ways to romanticize his wife.