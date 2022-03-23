The Strange Yet Sweetest Thing Dwyane Wade Has Ever Done For Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been together for over two decades, and even after all these years, he still makes sure he goes above and beyond to make his wife feel special. According to Us Weekly, the couple first met in 2007 at a Super Bowl party, but didn't officially begin dating until two years later in 2009. The two have had their share of ups and downs and briefly broke up in 2013 due to distance and scheduling conflicts.
During an interview with Glamour in 2014, Union told the magazine she missed spending time with her better half and had to reevaluate what she deemed as important. "Over the summer, I reassessed priorities," she said. "I'd always wanted an awesome career with back-to-back projects, but I realized I wasn't willing to sacrifice my relationship for it. Moving forward, I decided my work schedule has to make sense for our family."
The pair reunited and never left each other's side since then. According to USA Today, Wade and Union tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their beautiful baby girl Kaavia in 2018 by surrogate. The couple has maintained an inseparable bond and the former basketball player even found new ways to romanticize his wife.
Dwyane Wade traveled over an hour to surprise Gabrielle Union with food
During an interview with BuzzFeed, Gabrielle Union revealed the most thoughtful, yet strange thing, her husband Dwyane Wade has done for her. "There is a Portillo's that's like an hour and a half a way from LA," the "Cheaper by the Dozen" star said. "If you're not from the Midwest or from Chicago, Portillo's is like a Chicago staple. They opened one that is an hour-plus away and my man went and got me a Polish kielbasa." And, to top it off, Union joked that Wade even remembered to add sauerkraut. "I mean, if that's not eternal love, I don't know what it is." she added.
Wade has three other children from previous relationships and together they share one child. However, the "Bring It On" actor shares a special bond with each of them and explained why family is so important to her. "We're going to live out loud," Union said. "We're going to love out loud and we're going to speak out loud and lead in however each situation calls for us to be leaders when things are not where they should be."
She also touched on the idea of family, specifically co-parenting, with Screen Rant. Union shared, "I have been married previously, my husband has been married previously, so co-parenting is an actual part of our day-to-day lives, and it can be done well, and it can be done not so well." It sounds like Union's family figured out the "done well" category.