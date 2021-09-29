The Real Reason Gabrielle Union's Family Was Nervous About Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are madly in love, but there was a time when her family wasn't so keen on the NBA star.
On September 28, Union chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about why her parents were originally skeptical about Dwyane Wade. They thought he was going to take her money, which is what happened in her first marriage, as she explained to the late-night host. "There was some precedent there otherwise known as my first marriage. Left me a little lighter," Union said. Although her first husband, Chris Howard, had more money than her at the beginning, "There was a change of fortune," Union explained. "'Bring It On' hit, but when it was over, I had to write the check. My family really didn't like it because... it cut into their budget."
"So when [my father] first met Dwyane he was like, 'What are your intentions? What do you want from my daughter?'" Union continued. "There was a lot of distrust in the beginning," she admitted.
Union and Wade have come a long way since then — keep reading for more details about their marriage.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are more in love than ever
Gabrielle Union dished about her marriage with Dywane Wade on the September 28 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and revealed that there was some misunderstanding on who said "I love you" first.
"The first night I swore he said, 'I love you,'" Union said. "At the end of the night, we embrace, I definitely thought I heard him say, 'I love you,' so I don't respond. I was like 'Oh, too soon.' I went straight, nothing, cold turkey." Union added that when she said, "I love you too" the next day he looked at her with a weird expression. Now it seems like this moment is in the past, as the couple laughs about this during interviews.
Wade feels the same and even penned a sweet note to his wife on their seven-year anniversary: "Happy Anniversary baby and thanks for putting up with my s**t I love loving you," he wrote on Instagram on August 31. As Union told Kimmel, "Once you open the door to the I love you's, it never stops."