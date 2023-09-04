Smash Mouth Frontman Steve Harwell's Most Controversial Moments

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell has died at the age of 56. "Steve Harwell passed away this morning, September 4, 2023, at his home in Boise, Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably," band manager Robert Hayes announced in a statement, per Billboard. In his tribute, Hayes described Harwell as a larger-than-life personality who fought hard for a successful career. According to multiple outlets, the singer died from liver failure.

After Harwell came together with drummer Kevin Coleman, guitarist Greg Camp, and bassist Paul De Lisle to form Smash Mouth in 1994, the band went on to launch a successful career, releasing their biggest hit, "All-Star" only five years later. In addition, Smash Mouth's discography also includes tracks like "Walkin' on the Sun," "Can't Get Enough of You Baby," and "Why Can't We Be Friends." In the band's tribute, Smash Mouth praised Harwell for undeniable charisma. "Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out," they added.

But while Harwell might have enjoyed a relatively successful career, the Smash Mouth singer also had his fair share of controversies.