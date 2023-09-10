Why Rob Kardashian And Lamar Odom Aren't Close Anymore

During its time on-air, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was filled with relationship drama — but it was Rob Kardashian's bromance with Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom that was one of the show's longest-running storylines. Before Khloé and Odom's breakup, Odom and Rob were best friends. At one point, Rob and Odom were living under the same roof, as the youngest Kardashian temporarily moved in with his sister. The two bonded over their similarities — for example, Odom is an only child, while Rob is the only man in a family full of women.

When Khloé first filed for divorce from Odom in 2013, it seemed like the breakup wouldn't affect Rob and Odom's friendship. In 2015, as the former NBA athlete was rushed to the hospital following his overdose, Rob took to Instagram, where he wrote that he was "praying nonstop for [his] Brother." A year later, in 2016, Odom and Rob remained close. "Rob and Lamar speak all the time," a source told E! News. "They have a very strong friendship and have helped each other out of dark times and continue to lift each other up." Their bond played out during a 2016 episode of "KUWTK," in which Odom urged Khloé to call her brother and ask about his then-relationship with Blac Chyna. "I have always loved Lamar and Rob's relationship," Khloé confessed at the time.

But as of this writing, Rob and Odom are no longer close. What changed?