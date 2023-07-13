Why Khloé Kardashian Once Put Her Divorce From Lamar Odom On Ice
In December 2013, Khloé Kardashian filed for divorce from her then-husband, Lamar Odom. However, at one point during their divorce proceedings, Kardashian totally pumped the brakes. In October 2015, Odom was rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. According to TMZ, Odom was transported to Pahrump Hospital, where he was intubated and was listed in critical condition. Shortly thereafter, reports surfaced that Kardashian had flown in to be by her estranged husband's side, and less than a week later, the Kardashian-Odom divorce was called off. In court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge granted the motion whilst Odom was still recovering. And while some reports indicated that Kardashian was giving Odom a second chance amid his health crises, she made it clear that wasn't the case.
"It's out in the media that we are back together, but I wish people understood that's not in our thought process right now. There are too many other important things, too many medical things. It's not even in our brains thinking about us as a couple or having a relationship right now," Kardashian said in a statement given to People at the time. Kardashian remained an integral part of Odom's recovery process — but before long, their divorce was back on.
Khloé Kardashian citied 'irreconcilable differences' in her divorce documents
In May 2016, CNN reported that Khloé Kardashian re-filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split — which is what she cited the first time around. Her initial divorce filing came just four months after Lamar Odom was arrested in California. TMZ reported that the former NBA star was driving his white Mercedes SUV in San Fernando Valley when he was pulled over by police. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI. In addition, there were numerous rumors that Odom was cheating on Kardashian, which he has since admitted. "Behind the scenes, I put her through s**t. Like, s**t that y'all don't know. The s**t y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy," he said on "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians." He added, "I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time."
But when Kardashian, who married Odom in 2009, decided that enough was enough, Odom wasn't in any kind of a rush to sign the legal documents dissolving his marriage. "He needs to sign papers, and he won't. He disappears here and there, and she can't find him. She just wants to move on," a source told People in 2014. At the time, Kardashian would go weeks without hearing from her estranged husband. This time around, however, Odom was fairly prompt when submitting his divorce response. According to E! News, Odom asked the judge to deny Kardashian spousal support. But outside of that, things seemed relatively amicable.
Where is Lamar Odom now?
Following her divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian would go on to have an on/off relationship with Tristan Thompson; the former couple (who is off again) welcomed two children together throughout their romance. As for Odom, he never got remarried or had more kids (he has three children from a previous relationship). Odom is pretty active on social media and has managed to turn his addiction into something positive. In April 2023, a rep for Odom told TMZ the former basketball player hopes to help others who are battling addiction. In doing so, Odom has opened Odom Wellness Treatment Centers with partners Dontae Ralston and Dennis Martinez. "He wants to help everyone he can. He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others," Odom's rep told the outlet.
As for how Odom and Kardashian are doing as exes, the two no longer speak. "We're not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best and good health," Kardashian previously said, according to Hola! Interestingly, Odom would like to change that. "I would just love to take Khloé out to dinner," he said on the aforementioned TMZ special. He says that he's "too shy" to even ask her, however.