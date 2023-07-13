Why Khloé Kardashian Once Put Her Divorce From Lamar Odom On Ice

In May 2016, CNN reported that Khloé Kardashian re-filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split — which is what she cited the first time around. Her initial divorce filing came just four months after Lamar Odom was arrested in California. TMZ reported that the former NBA star was driving his white Mercedes SUV in San Fernando Valley when he was pulled over by police. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI. In addition, there were numerous rumors that Odom was cheating on Kardashian, which he has since admitted. "Behind the scenes, I put her through s**t. Like, s**t that y'all don't know. The s**t y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy," he said on "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians." He added, "I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time."

But when Kardashian, who married Odom in 2009, decided that enough was enough, Odom wasn't in any kind of a rush to sign the legal documents dissolving his marriage. "He needs to sign papers, and he won't. He disappears here and there, and she can't find him. She just wants to move on," a source told People in 2014. At the time, Kardashian would go weeks without hearing from her estranged husband. This time around, however, Odom was fairly prompt when submitting his divorce response. According to E! News, Odom asked the judge to deny Kardashian spousal support. But outside of that, things seemed relatively amicable.