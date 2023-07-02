Khloé Kardashian Wasn't The Same After Her Divorce From Lamar Odom

Long before Khloé Kardashian was ever caught up in the seemingly never-ending cycle of Tristan Thompson drama, she was married to Lamar Odom — and it's safe to say that their divorce had a significant impact on her life.

While Kim Kardashian was the first of the famous sisters to tie the knot, hers was an elopement. That meant Khloé's wedding to Odom was the first real wedding among the sisters — and what a wedding it proved to be. For starters, the then-couple wed one month after their first meeting. On top of that — as longtime fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will likely recall — the whole wedding was planned in over nine days. Cue a frantic Kris Jenner, giving away drama, and a Vera Wang cameo. In short, it was the stuff of reality TV wedding dreams.

That said, the union between Khloé and Odom went beyond a TV special. Despite their swift marriage, they stayed together for four years before Khloé eventually filed for divorce – for the first time. The reality star famously withdrew the divorce papers in 2015 when Odom was hospitalized for a drug overdose. However, in May 2016, she filed again — and by the end of that year, they were officially divorced. Given all the tumult, it only makes sense that the divorce affected Khloé in a big way. So, what has she said about it?