Lamar Odom Makes Troubling Admissions About His Marriage To Khloé Kardashian

Former NBA star Lamar Odom once had the world at his feet. During Odom's 14 years in the NBA, he helped secure the Lakers two championships in 2009 and 2010, per The Famous People. The New York Native is also an award-winning Olympian. However, Odom's life took a tragic turn in 2015, after a drug-fueled incident at a brothel led to him falling into a coma, according to E! News. At the time, Odom and Khloe Kardashian were in the process of divorcing. However, as E! News points out, Kardashian stuck beside him and helped nurse him back to health.

In the years since, the basketball player has been rather candid about his substance addiction, near-death experience, and relationship with Khloe Kardashian. When sharing his reaction to waking up and seeing Kardashian in his hospital room, Odom replied (via People), "That was big." Odom also discussed his miraculous recovery. "All my doctors that see me say I'm a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma." He added, "Every day, I'm alive. It's much better than the alternative."

Now, in a new documentary, "TMZ Presents Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs, and Kardashians," Odom is giving fans a new look into what his struggles and marriage to Kardashian.