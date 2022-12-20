Lamar Odom Makes Troubling Admissions About His Marriage To Khloé Kardashian
Former NBA star Lamar Odom once had the world at his feet. During Odom's 14 years in the NBA, he helped secure the Lakers two championships in 2009 and 2010, per The Famous People. The New York Native is also an award-winning Olympian. However, Odom's life took a tragic turn in 2015, after a drug-fueled incident at a brothel led to him falling into a coma, according to E! News. At the time, Odom and Khloe Kardashian were in the process of divorcing. However, as E! News points out, Kardashian stuck beside him and helped nurse him back to health.
In the years since, the basketball player has been rather candid about his substance addiction, near-death experience, and relationship with Khloe Kardashian. When sharing his reaction to waking up and seeing Kardashian in his hospital room, Odom replied (via People), "That was big." Odom also discussed his miraculous recovery. "All my doctors that see me say I'm a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma." He added, "Every day, I'm alive. It's much better than the alternative."
Now, in a new documentary, "TMZ Presents Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs, and Kardashians," Odom is giving fans a new look into what his struggles and marriage to Kardashian.
Lamar Odom says drugs were his girlfriends
Lamar Odom's documentary is set to premiere on Hulu and Fox on January 2, 2023. Ahead of its release, TMZ has uploaded a trailer that forewarns an emotionally gripping account of Odom's various struggles. "You kinda backslid into drugs during this time?" asks host Harvey Leven. "Yeah," agreed Lamar. "Drugs was my — that was my girlfriend. I had a wife and ... cocaine." Leven then questions if Khloe Kardashian knew that Odom was using drugs. "For part of our marriage, I had to tell her," he replied. "We can't hide that forever." Odom also agrees with Leven's assertion that Kardashian stood beside him. The trailer ends with Odom sharing that he put Kardashian through a lot behind the scenes. "The things that y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."
Earlier this year, Odom appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother" and spoke of Kardashian quite often. "No, I miss her so much," shared Odom (via People), when asked if he and his ex-wife were in communication. He added, "I wish I could take that time back." Upon his elimination, Odom remarked: "I miss you and I hope to get to see you soon," per TMZ.