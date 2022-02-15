Lamar Odom Still Has High Hopes For His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian

During Khloe Kardashian's marriage to Lamar Odom, she appeared to give her husband every chance possible to make their relationship work. Rumors that Lamar was cheating on his then-wife dated back to 2012, but the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star did not believe Lamar was unfaithful until she caught him with other women in 2013. "Lamar was so great at making me feel like I was the only one and I'm this princess," Khloe said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2016 (via People). "I found out he was cheating on me the majority of our marriage."

The former Los Angeles Lakers star detailed the night Khloe — alongside Kris Jenner — burst into a hotel room to catch him with a group of naked women. Unsurprisingly, Khloe was furious. "[She] beat the s*** out of one of the girls who tried to protest. She's dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl's head," Lamar wrote in his memoir "Darkness to Light," per the Mirror. Besides the infidelities, Lamar also threatened his ex-wife once after she took his drugs away. "I'll f***ing kill you. You don't know what I'm capable of," he recalled saying to Khloe, as written in his memoir.

Despite the tumultuous times, and before their divorce was finalized, Khloe admitted to still caring deeply for Lamar. "Oh my god, I miss him every day," she told Complex in 2015. Those sorts of past sentiments gave Lamar hope for their future relationship.