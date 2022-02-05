Lamar Odom Confirms What We Suspected About His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian

CBS' "Celebrity Big Brother" Season 3 features 11 celebrity house guests battling it out to win a whopping $250,000 — and this season's lineup includes former NBA player Lamar Odom! Before moving into the Big Brother house, the celebrities had no clue exactly who they were going to be competing against. So, prior to the show's premiere night on February 2, Odom revealed that he was hoping to see his ex, Khloé Kardashian, playing alongside him.

Once upon a time, Khloé and Odom were a happily married couple and had their very own show called "Khloé & Lamar." But their relationship would end up being an absolute emotional rollercoaster. Odom confessed to having affairs and using drugs during his marriage to the reality royalty. The couple first filed for divorce back in 2013, but Khloé ended up revoking the papers when she cared for Odom after his unfortunate overdose in 2015. But then Khloé filed the papers again just one year later.

Well, Khloé was not cast on this season of CBB, but Odom has certainly been opening his heart and telling his fellow contestants what he thinks about Khloé and the Kardashian clan.