Lamar Odom Confirms What We Suspected About His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian
CBS' "Celebrity Big Brother" Season 3 features 11 celebrity house guests battling it out to win a whopping $250,000 — and this season's lineup includes former NBA player Lamar Odom! Before moving into the Big Brother house, the celebrities had no clue exactly who they were going to be competing against. So, prior to the show's premiere night on February 2, Odom revealed that he was hoping to see his ex, Khloé Kardashian, playing alongside him.
Once upon a time, Khloé and Odom were a happily married couple and had their very own show called "Khloé & Lamar." But their relationship would end up being an absolute emotional rollercoaster. Odom confessed to having affairs and using drugs during his marriage to the reality royalty. The couple first filed for divorce back in 2013, but Khloé ended up revoking the papers when she cared for Odom after his unfortunate overdose in 2015. But then Khloé filed the papers again just one year later.
Well, Khloé was not cast on this season of CBB, but Odom has certainly been opening his heart and telling his fellow contestants what he thinks about Khloé and the Kardashian clan.
Lamar Odom still has feelings for ex-wife Khloé Kardashian
"Celebrity Big Brother" is known for catching its contestants' most candid moments, like when Omarosa discussed her true opinion on former President Donald Trump on its first season. Since the players are forced to live under constant surveillance, every little thing they say gets picked up by the cameras and microphones that cover the Big Brother house. And Lamar has been openly speaking about his ongoing feelings for Khloé Kardashian.
Odom decided to discuss his cheating on Khloé with fellow contestant Todrick Hall. "When you take a vow under the Lord's eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn't," Odom lamented. "It kind of haunts me now that I didn't." On the February 3 episode, Odom told former Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey that Khloé is "the one."
Odom also revealed that he has been wanting to reach out to the Kardashians to ask for forgiveness, but he has not yet reconnected with the tight-knit family. "They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname, Lammy. I would do anything to make it up," Odom insisted. The former NBA star then divulged that he wants to "take her out to eat and tell her sorry." So far, Khloé hasn't responded to any of Odom's very public pleas. But, considering the recent breakup between Khloé and her ex, Tristan Thompson, will Khloé go for this? Or will Khloé choose to remain a single lady?