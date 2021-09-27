Why Is Cynthia Bailey Officially Leaving RHOA?

When Cynthia Bailey was first asked to join Season 3 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," she was less than enthused about it. "It just wasn't me. I didn't think I was a good fit," she told Millennium Magazine in 2015. But the producers did not give up on trying to court her. "I was told that the network wanted to bring more class to the cast, and feature more women that already had successful careers before the show," she said. And Cynthia certainly fit that bill.

When she was just 18, Cynthia moved to New York City, determined to become a model despite not having a clue how to do so. "I knew I had to figure it out and figure it out fast," she told the publication. "Otherwise, I would end up back in Alabama ... and Alabama was in my past, not my future." And figure it out she did, getting on the cover of Essence twice and appearing in Elle, Glamour, Vogue, and New York Magazine. She also got into acting, earning a recurring role on "The Cosby Show" and co-starred in Sandra Bernhardt's "Without You I'm Nothing."

Now, after 11 seasons, Cynthia has announced she will be leaving "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Here's why.