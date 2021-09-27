Why Is Cynthia Bailey Officially Leaving RHOA?
When Cynthia Bailey was first asked to join Season 3 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," she was less than enthused about it. "It just wasn't me. I didn't think I was a good fit," she told Millennium Magazine in 2015. But the producers did not give up on trying to court her. "I was told that the network wanted to bring more class to the cast, and feature more women that already had successful careers before the show," she said. And Cynthia certainly fit that bill.
When she was just 18, Cynthia moved to New York City, determined to become a model despite not having a clue how to do so. "I knew I had to figure it out and figure it out fast," she told the publication. "Otherwise, I would end up back in Alabama ... and Alabama was in my past, not my future." And figure it out she did, getting on the cover of Essence twice and appearing in Elle, Glamour, Vogue, and New York Magazine. She also got into acting, earning a recurring role on "The Cosby Show" and co-starred in Sandra Bernhardt's "Without You I'm Nothing."
Now, after 11 seasons, Cynthia has announced she will be leaving "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Here's why.
Cynthia Bailey is ready for her 'next chapter'
Cynthia Bailey announced on Instagram that she will not be returning for the next season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," coming to this "very difficult and heartfelt" decision "after much thought and consideration."
Unlike other departed Housewives, like Monique Samuels or Lisa Vanderpump, Cynthia had only positive things to say about her time on the show, thanking her cast mates for "eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!"
Although Cynthia did not explicitly say what she will be doing next, she dropped a few hints that something is cooking. "I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures," she wrote in the post, which she geotagged "Next Chapter." "It's time to move on to my next chapter," she continued, "and I look forward to sharing it with all of you." She also thanked the network and production companies for "over a decade of partnership," adding, "I can't wait to see what we do next!"
Could Cynthia have another TV show in the works? We will just have to wait and see!