Why Wendy Williams Wants Cynthia Bailey Fired From RHOA
Cynthia Bailey has recently addressed rumors that she may be getting fired from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." While sitting down on "The Wendy Williams Show" on June 24, Cynthia joked about possibly being unemployed soon.
"Word on the street is, I may be out of a job, so I'ma need you to pay if we go to dinner," Cynthia told Wendy as the two discussed their plans to hang out while in New York City. Later, when asked who she thinks should be fired from the popular show, Cynthia hinted at her former friend, NeNe Leakes.
"The person who wants me to be fired all the time, who actually isn't even on the show anymore," Cynthia said. When Wendy asked to name that person, she explained that "her name rhymes with meany," most likely referring to Leakes. "I'm not saying the name, but you know who I'm talking about."
Still, Wendy had another person in mind ... and it's none other than Cynthia. Scroll on to find out why.
Wendy Williams thinks 'it's time' Cynthia leaves the show
On the June 24 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the popular host told Cynthia Bailey why she thinks she should be fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." In Wendy Williams' own opinion, Cynthia doesn't have any more drama to bring ... in a good way.
"Let me tell you why, because there's nothing more exciting that you can give to us," Wendy told Cynthia. "I don't want to see you fight, I don't want to see you get divorced, like, I think that it's time." She continued, "The only thing is, what will you do for a paycheck? But I was thinking, this is still a model, just like Christie Brinkley."
Although she refused to confirm whether or not she'd be returning to "RHOA," Cynthia admitted that working with Bravo has been great. "I love 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,'" she said. "This platform has been amazing. I have an amazing relationship with the network." Then, she explained that no one ever wants to be fired from any job, and the best option would be to leave when one is ready.
"God's will, not my will, be done. I have had an amazing run. It's been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder," Cynthia continued.