Why Wendy Williams Wants Cynthia Bailey Fired From RHOA

Cynthia Bailey has recently addressed rumors that she may be getting fired from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." While sitting down on "The Wendy Williams Show" on June 24, Cynthia joked about possibly being unemployed soon.

"Word on the street is, I may be out of a job, so I'ma need you to pay if we go to dinner," Cynthia told Wendy as the two discussed their plans to hang out while in New York City. Later, when asked who she thinks should be fired from the popular show, Cynthia hinted at her former friend, NeNe Leakes.

"The person who wants me to be fired all the time, who actually isn't even on the show anymore," Cynthia said. When Wendy asked to name that person, she explained that "her name rhymes with meany," most likely referring to Leakes. "I'm not saying the name, but you know who I'm talking about."

Still, Wendy had another person in mind ... and it's none other than Cynthia. Scroll on to find out why.