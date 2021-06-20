Who Is The Least Likeable RHOA Cast Member?

Bravo's "Real Housewives of Atlanta" is one of the most popular franchises of the "Real Housewives" universe. Initially airing in October 2008, the Georgia peaches have taken us on an emotional rollercoaster full of luxurious trips, business ventures, and wig-snatching reads. Fast forward to season 13, and the show has yet to lose its momentum — especially with Porsha Williams' bombshell engagement to Simon Guobadia, Falynn's soon-to-be ex-husband.

Throughout the seasons, we've seen many ladies come and go, including the OG cast member NeNe Leakes. Leakes, who made her exit from the show ahead of season 13, didn't seem to be a fan of the show's current cast. She told Hollywood Unlocked in June 2021, "It's kind of hard to have the group Destiny's Child and take Beyoncé out and still think you have Destiny's Child. It's kind of difficult to do that. You know what I mean? It's kind of like, No...no. I want Beyoncé." Leakes isn't the only one who has a distaste for some of the "RHOA" cast members. Given all the shady moments we've seen of each of the ladies, some may be too much to handle. We polled over 600 people to find out who they thought was the least likeable cast member of "Real Housewives of Atlanta." The answer may (or may not) surprise you.