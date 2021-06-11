Why Falynn Guobadia Doesn't Blame Porsha Williams For Her Divorce

Falynn Guobadia has given her very first interview after divorcing Simon Guobadia... and she doesn't seem to blame his new fiancée, Porsha Williams, for breaking them up. In case you missed it, Falynn appeared on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," where she was introduced as a friend of Porsha's.

In one particular scene, for example, Falynn gave Porsha, her sister Lauren, and Tanya Sam a quick tour of her home. Once the girls made it to the backyard, Falynn quickly introduced them to her then-husband, Simon. And so, after the couple officially divorced on April 22, everyone's jaws dropped when Simon and Porsha announced their new relationship (and engagement) a few weeks later.

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," Simon wrote on Instagram on May 11, sharing a picture of Porsha and her ring. "We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness."

Despite the suspicious timeline of events, Falynn has recently revealed that she doesn't blame Porsha for her divorce from Simon. Find out why below.