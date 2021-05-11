Porsha Williams Has Something To Say About Her New Relationship

Porsha Williams' love life has been well-documented on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ever since she joined the cast of the Bravo hit for Season 5 in 2012. She ended her marriage to NFL player Kordell Stewart in 2014 and fans watched as she navigated the dating scene in the public eye.

The star's strained romance with Dennis McKinley played out in front of the cameras and the two dated for a year before they got engaged in September 2018, shortly after Porsha announced she was pregnant with their first child, daughter Pilar "PJ" (per People). The twosome's relationship seemed strong and they even landed their own "RHOA" spinoff, "Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Having a Baby," which documented their journey to becoming parents. However, things began to crumble when Porsha learned that Dennis had cheated on her while she was pregnant, something the reality star has opened up about on multiple occasions (per Bravo).

Porsha and Dennis split in June 2019 but revived their relationship and even got re-engaged during Season 12 of "RHOA," though Porsha confirmed in December 2020 during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" that she was single once again but "cordial" with her ex. "We have a great co-parenting relationship," she added.

Fast-forward to May 2021 and Porsha confirmed she's in a serious but somewhat controversial new relationship after dropping a serious hint on social media. Read on for all the details.