Porsha Williams Has Something To Say About Her New Relationship
Porsha Williams' love life has been well-documented on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ever since she joined the cast of the Bravo hit for Season 5 in 2012. She ended her marriage to NFL player Kordell Stewart in 2014 and fans watched as she navigated the dating scene in the public eye.
The star's strained romance with Dennis McKinley played out in front of the cameras and the two dated for a year before they got engaged in September 2018, shortly after Porsha announced she was pregnant with their first child, daughter Pilar "PJ" (per People). The twosome's relationship seemed strong and they even landed their own "RHOA" spinoff, "Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Having a Baby," which documented their journey to becoming parents. However, things began to crumble when Porsha learned that Dennis had cheated on her while she was pregnant, something the reality star has opened up about on multiple occasions (per Bravo).
Porsha and Dennis split in June 2019 but revived their relationship and even got re-engaged during Season 12 of "RHOA," though Porsha confirmed in December 2020 during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" that she was single once again but "cordial" with her ex. "We have a great co-parenting relationship," she added.
Fast-forward to May 2021 and Porsha confirmed she's in a serious but somewhat controversial new relationship after dropping a serious hint on social media. Read on for all the details.
Porsha Williams is 'crazy in love' with Simon Guobadia
Porsha Williams took to Instagram on May 10 to give fans an insight into her new relationship — which began a month earlier — as she confirmed she's "crazy in love" with Simon Guobadia, the former husband of her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star, Falynn Guobadia.
Porsha told fans she "had nothing to do" with Simon and Falynn's divorce and claimed Simon filed in January, writing, "That's between the two of them." Porsha clarified she and Falynn are "not friends" and their divorce has been settled. Falynn confirmed her split with Simon in April, calling it a "mutual decision" on Instagram Stories (via People).
"Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives," Porsha continued of her and Simon's romance, before shedding some light on his relationship with her former husband, Dennis McKinley. She claimed the two men are "committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ." Porsha also noted in her lengthy caption that she knew her relationship with Simon moved fast, but explained they're "living life each day to its fullest."
Though Porsha didn't explicitly confirm an engagement, Simon announced he'd popped the question on his own May 9 Instagram post. He wrote, "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some." We're just happy to see Porsha happy!